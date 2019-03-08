Partly Cloudy

Preview: Witches can go top and get revenge at Pirates

PUBLISHED: 12:28 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 July 2019

Scott Nicholls, here riding against the Witches, will ride for Ipswich at Poole on Thursday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Scott Nicholls, here riding against the Witches, will ride for Ipswich at Poole on Thursday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

The Ipswich Witches head to Wimborne Road to face the Poole Pirates tomorrow night (7.30pm), looking for a slice of revenge, with the chance to go top of the Premiership table.

The story

The two sides met last Thursday at Foxhall as a patched-up Pirates side shocked the Witches, pulling off a 48-42 win that ended the home team's 100% home record.

The Suffolk side bounced back from that defeat well on Monday, when they battled back to claim a 45-45 draw at Wolverhampton, and will be keen to show their best form against the Pirates this time around.

The Witches will be without their hero from Monday night, as Chris Harris makes his way to Russia to represent Great Britain in the Speedway of Nations Finals this weekend.

It is a blow to the Suffolk side with Harris knowing Wimborne Road well from his time there last season and he scored 9+2 there earlier this year.

Scott Nicholls will guest at number one. Meanwhile, Richard Lawson will be keen to carry on from where he left off on Monday after he scored 11+1 that included a crucial last-heat win.

Two of the top teams in England meet again, with both sides able to go top of the table - and it has all the ingredients to be another close battle.

Hawkins says

Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said: "A home defeat is never a good thing, but it did not dent our confidence because we have had so many good meetings and we go into this one off the back of another good result on Monday.

"We need to perform like we did on Monday and like we have done for 90% of the season to be fair. We go to Poole, looking to carry on from Monday and if we do we have a chance of a result.

"We did very well there earlier this year, but that was led by Bomber who we are without on Thursday. We have brought Scotty in and Poole is somewhere you would expect him to go well at and it is a track he is good at. It is always nice to have him in our colours.

"We have got to go there looking to win."

The teams

POOLE: 1. R/R for Brady Kurtz 7.57 2. Ben Barker (g) 5.26 3. Nicolai Klindt 7.47 4. Josh Grajczonek 6.49 (c) 5. Jack Holder 7.43 6. Nico Covatti 4.93 7. Ricky Wells 4.24 Team Manager: Neil Middleditch

IPSWICH: 1. Scott Nicholls (g) 6.95 2. Cameron Heeps 6.00 3. Danny King 6.51 (c) 4. Richard Lawson 6.89 5. Krystian Pieszczek 5.71 6. Edward Kennett 5.71 7. Jake Allen 5.43. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

