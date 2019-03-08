'We will give it a real go' - Morsley ahead of AFc Sudbury trip to Sussex

AFC Sudbury's Ben Hammett tackles Robert Lacey during last weekend's 2-1 home win over Canvey Island. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

AFC Sudbury will be "giving it a real go" when they take on high-level opposition in hosts Worthing, in tomorrow afternoon's FA Trophy second round clash on the West Sussex coast.

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley, pictured during last Saturday's home win over Canvey Island, is looking forward to this weekend's FA Trophy test at Worthing. Picture: PAUL VOLLER AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley, pictured during last Saturday's home win over Canvey Island, is looking forward to this weekend's FA Trophy test at Worthing. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Fresh from a 2-1 home win over Canvey Island in the league last weekend, Mark Morsley's men will look to draw on the confidence obtained from recent performances by surprising the high-flying Rebels.

While AFC Sudbury have struggled a little in Isthmian League North this season, spending all their time in the lower half of the table (currently 13th), Worthing are sitting in fifth spot in the Isthmian Premier (Step Three).

The Suffolk visitors will therefore start as big underdogs tomorrow afternoon, a tag that does not concern Morsley.

"I'm really looking forward to it, and we will be giving it a real go," enthused Morsley.

"It's a big game, against opposition from a higher level who are in the play-off places.

"It's a big test for us, a tough game, but we have nothing to lose.

"We have put in two or three good performances of late, so we are in a good place.

"We will be the underdogs, obviously, but we performed really well last week (2-1 victory over Canvey Island)," added Morsley.

Worthing are in a good current spell of form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches, in all competitions, drawing 2-2 in their last outing at Cray Wanderers last weekend, which featured a dramatic finale with both sides scoring in stoppage time.

AFC Sudbury also netted late on last Saturday, thanks to Joe Grimwood's 90th minute winner against Canvey Island.

So tomorrow's contest, between two in-form teams, should be a cracker.

"We have no injuries, so we will be full strength, and they (Worthing) play on a 3G pitch, like ourselves," explained Morsley.

"We know what they are about. They played Cray Wanderers last week, and I've picked up bits and pieces from their manager. We've also watched the video of the game.

"I've been down to Worthing a couple of times with Needham Market. It's a great venue to play football, and they always get a decent crowd.

"We really smashed it last week, and although it was a late winner, we fully deserved it. Their (Canvey Island) manager, Mark Bentley, said it would have been a travesty if we had not won.

"We have tweaked our play a little, with Danny's (Laws') influence. We are still playing a passing game, possession football, but we are playing further up the pitch a bit earlier now.

"I think that style suits us," added Morsley, who saw his side win 4-1 at VCD Athletic and beat Harrow Borough 2-0 in the previous rounds of the FA Trophy.