Preview round-up: Needham Market at home, Leiston on the road

Leiston players celebrate after Will Davies had put them 1-0 up against Coalville Town last weekend. Leiston are at AFc Rushden & Diamonds tonight. Picture: JOHN HEALD Archant

NEEDHAM MARKET will be hoping to put the disappointment of conceding an injury-time winner to Stratford Town on Saturday behind them, when they entertain Hitchin Town in their first Southern League Premier Central home fixture of the season tonight (7.45).

The Marketmen looked to have salvaged a point at Stratford, when Joe Marsden converted an 89th minute penalty, only for substitute Chris Wreh to poach an injury-time winner for the hosts.

Also in the Southern League, LEISTON face a tough test at one of the promotion favourites, AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Stuart Boardley's side drew 1-1 at home to Coalville Town on Saturday, denied an opening day win by an 80th minute penalty from Adam McGurk.

LOWESTOFT TOWN, unlucky to lose 2-1 at new boys Hednesford Town in their opening clash, will be hoping for better fortune when they entertain St Ives Town this evening (7.45).

Elsewhere, BRAINTREE TOWN will be gunning for their first points of the season, after a dismal start which has seen them lose all of their first three fixtures to prop up the National League South, following relegation last season.

New boss Glen Driver takes his Iron side to St Albans City tonight (7.45). St Albans have drawn two and lost the other of their first three games.

In Isthmian League Premier, BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT play their first home match of the campaign tonight, against promoted Bowers & Pitsea. The R's kicked off with a 0-0 draw at Margate on Saturday.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier, HAVERHILL ROVERS, hammered 6-1 at home by Colney Heath in the FA Cup last weekend, return to league action at home to Thetford Town.

Tomorrow evening, HADLEIGH UNITED entertain STOWMARKET TOWN in a Thurlow Nunn clash.

There is also some FA Cup action this week, with NEWMARKET TOWN on the road at Arlesley Town in an extra-preliminary round replay. The Jockeys came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 on Saturday. LONG MELFORD are at home to Southend Manor in a replay at Stoneylands tomorrow night.