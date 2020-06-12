E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Terrific passer’ Hughes signs pro deal with Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 09:31 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 12 June 2020

Ipswich Town youngster Tommy Hughes will sign his first professional contract at the start of July.

The 19-year-old wide player has agreed a one-year deal, with Blues having the option of a 12 month extension next summer.

The homegrown youngster, who has progressed through the academy to become a regular in the Under 23s, has three first-team appearances to his name, having made his debut in the 4-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in October.

Speaking following his debut, manager Paul Lambert said: “I put him in because he trained with us and he trained well, and I thought let’s go and see the kid play a bit of football,” Lambert said.

“He’s a terrific passer of the ball but don’t put any nonsense pressure on the kid, he’s only a kid, and he’s only been in briefly.

Tommy Hughes pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSTommy Hughes pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

“He’s a mile from it, but he’s somebody I thought could make a little impact on the first team in that particular game.”

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ipswich Town contract situation

2020

Rowe, Roberts, Keane

2021

Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Huws, Judge, Wilson, Sears, Jackson, Nolan, Bishop, Nsiala, Nydam, El Mizouni, Wright, Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin, Drinan, Przybek, Folami, Morris, Cotter, Clements, Gibbs, Andoh, Z.Brown, K.Brown, Hughes

2022

Downes, Woolfenden, Norwood, Lankester, Kenlock, Ndaba, Crowe, Smith, Simpson, Crane.

2023

Vincent-Young, Dobra

