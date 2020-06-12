‘Terrific passer’ Hughes signs pro deal with Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town youngster Tommy Hughes will sign his first professional contract at the start of July.
The 19-year-old wide player has agreed a one-year deal, with Blues having the option of a 12 month extension next summer.
The homegrown youngster, who has progressed through the academy to become a regular in the Under 23s, has three first-team appearances to his name, having made his debut in the 4-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in October.
Speaking following his debut, manager Paul Lambert said: “I put him in because he trained with us and he trained well, and I thought let’s go and see the kid play a bit of football,” Lambert said.
“He’s a terrific passer of the ball but don’t put any nonsense pressure on the kid, he’s only a kid, and he’s only been in briefly.
“He’s a mile from it, but he’s somebody I thought could make a little impact on the first team in that particular game.”
Ipswich Town contract situation
2020
Rowe, Roberts, Keane
2021
Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Huws, Judge, Wilson, Sears, Jackson, Nolan, Bishop, Nsiala, Nydam, El Mizouni, Wright, Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin, Drinan, Przybek, Folami, Morris, Cotter, Clements, Gibbs, Andoh, Z.Brown, K.Brown, Hughes
2022
Downes, Woolfenden, Norwood, Lankester, Kenlock, Ndaba, Crowe, Smith, Simpson, Crane.
2023
Vincent-Young, Dobra
