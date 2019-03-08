Cycling: Proffitt wins Plomesgate 10, while sport mourns loss of Cliff Matthews

Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

In a closely-fought Plomesgate CC ten mile time trial on the Orford road, Ipswich Bicycle Club member Andy Proffitt, second last year, took the win in 21:07.

Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) fastest woman in the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) fastest woman in the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Just four seconds slower, Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) and Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) tied for second place on 21:41.

Through the winter Proffitt has sacrificed his cyclo-cross fun in favour of a traditional training regime of lots of base miles and has immediately taken a step up in the local time-trial scene.

With a brisk wind blowing across the main alignment of the course, he found his time-trial bike quite a handful and was glad to reach the shelter of Rendlesham Forest trees that line part of the course

Fastest woman was Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) on 25:22, 24 seconds up on Davina Greenwell of the Plomesgate CC. Junior Isabella Johnson (Datalynx-Parenesis) was third in 27:21.

Last years’ winner Stuart Fairweather was fourth in 22:09, followed by the top Velo Schils finisher, Neil Hughes (22:49).

Adrian Pettitt � fastest from the Stowmarket club at the Plomesgate 10. Picture: ROGER RUSH Adrian Pettitt � fastest from the Stowmarket club at the Plomesgate 10. Picture: ROGER RUSH

David Crisp (23:11) was fastest from Colchester club 3T Racing, Adrian Pettitt headed the Stowmarket team with 23:40 just one second faster than and Damon Day fastest on the day from CC Sudbury.

Unfortunately there seems to have been a lapse in rider behaviour as a member of the public phoned the police about a rider swearing at them.

The event organisers make it clear that if any such riders are identified they will be disqualified and reported to the District Committee.

The Spring Tour of Suffolk 100 kilometre Audax ride is intended to be fun but also to sharpen riders for greater challenges to come. The route took riders towards Hadleigh and Sudbury and back via Dedham.

Rider’s accounts open with the beauties of the Brett Valley, but later refer more to hills and especially an “Evil hill with one kilometre to go” as Martin Badham described it. Nevertheless 73 riders finished within the eight hours 20 minutes time limit.

Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman on his way to joint second place. Picture: ROGER RUSH Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman on his way to joint second place. Picture: ROGER RUSH

- Ipswich cyclists have been saddened by the death of Cliff Matthews, treasurer of the Wolsey RC and the man behind La Tour cyclists cafe.

Cliff and his family moved to Suffolk in 2011 to project manage the new Waste Plant at Gt Blakenham.

He joined the Wolsey in 2013 and became one of the club’s more enthusiastic and active members performing well in time trials, sportives and long distance events. He was always up for a new challenge including riding the Cambridgeshire Grand Fondo when this was a very new event on the East Anglian scene

A celebration of his life will be held at La Tour Cycle Cafe on Ipswich Waterfront on Thursday 4th April from 1600hrs and the funeral will be at Nettlestead Church on Friday 5th April. 2.30pm after a mass cycle ride from his home in Ipswich to Nettlestead.

- Peter Horsnell of the Chelmer CC updated the 10 mile National Age Record for 89 year-olds when he completed the Eastern Counties CA 10 at Six Mile Bottom in 29:14, knockin seven seconds off the existing record. Other times included 19:29 from David Harding and 20:34 from Sam Wightman, both of the Chelmer CC.

The sport will miss Ipswich rider Cliff Matthews. Picture: FERGUS MUIR The sport will miss Ipswich rider Cliff Matthews. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

- The Wisbech Wheelers 15 was won by Northants rider George Fox who covered the new 15 mile course in 30:56 while second, and fastest of the Bury St Edmunds-based VeloVelocity team was Ben Stancombe (31.02).

John Swanbury and Kate Churchill (VC Baracchi) set a new mixed tandem age record with their 37:46 ride.

Some innovative thinking and a new course gave special interest to the event. For prize purposes women (and tricycles) were included within the main scratch list, with timed reduced by a notional ten per cent.

“This system is not perfect but I have given this a lot of thought and tried to be inclusive and distribute the prize money as fairly as possible” said organiser Becky Taylor, herself a reigning East District woman’s champion.

RESULTS:

Plomesgate 10, Sudbourne:

1 Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) 21:37, 2 = Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) & Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) both 21:41, 4 Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) 22:09, 5 Neil Hughes (Velo Schils) 22:49, 6 Gavin Lewis (Velo Schils) 23:05, 7 David Crisp (3T-RACING) 23:11, 8 Steve Cave (Plomesgate CC) 23:36, 9 James Potter (Ipswich BC) 23:39, 10 Adrian Pettitt (Stowmarket & Dist) 23:40,11 Damon Day (CC Sudbury) 23:41,12 Barry Mcdonald (3T-RACING) 23:43,12 Simon Daw (Datalynx-Parenesis) 23:43, 14 Peter Kerry (Ipswich Velo) 23:44, 15 Louis Julian (D A P CC) 23:45.

Women: 1 Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) 25:22, 2 Davina Greenwell (Plomesgate CC) 25:46, 3 Isabella Johnson (Datalynx-Parenesis) 27:21, 4 Jo Fisk (Ride Harder) 28:00.

Wisbech Wheelers 15, Walton Highway.

1 George Fox (Team Bottrill) 30:56, 2 Ben Stancombe (VeloVelocity) 31:02, 3 David Langlands (Team Bottrill) 31:20, 4 Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity) 32:37, 5 Matt McClure (Wisbech Wheelers), 33:09, 6 Tom Comben (Bourne Wheelers) 33:20, 7 Jon Surtees (CES Sport) 33:30, 8 Kevin Hobbs (Peterborough CC) 33:32, 9 Rory Havis (Ely & District) 33:36, 10 Tim Lister (Bourne Whs) 33:53, 11 Jamie Sparrow (Kings Lynn CC) 34:32, 12 Steve Kaye (Fenland Clarion) 34:38,13 Paul Hayward (VC Baracchi) 34:39, 14 Chris Ward (Team Swift) 34:43,15 Chris Kettle (Bourne Wheelers) 34:46,16 Phil Lee (Wisbech Whs) 34:48.

Vet on Std: David Langlands (+ 9:26); Women: Sally Withey (Team Swift) 42:15; Tandem : John Swanbury & Kate Churchill (VC Baracchi) 37:46.