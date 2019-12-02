World of Golf: Neutral venues for Stenson? Beeb live golf blow, Stow dominate at Hintlesham, Joy for Levermore

JOE PROUDFOOT TOPHY joint winners from left: Andrew Collison, Tony Dobson, Dell Bower (SPGA president), Sam Forgan and Dean Fairweather. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

TONY GARNETT takes a look at the world of golf in his weekly round-up

The Ipswich Golf Club youngsters who won the Suffolk SuperSixes. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED The Ipswich Golf Club youngsters who won the Suffolk SuperSixes. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

The Joe Proudfoot Memorial Trophy, a better ball competition played at Felixstowe Ferry before the PGA in Suffolk annual meeting, was shared between Andrew Collison and Tony Dobson whose scored of six under par 66 was matched by Sam Forgan and Dean Fairweather.

With benign weather, sunny and very little wind, it was tight at the top of the leader board.

Host professional Andrew Robinson made a slow start with Paul Bate being one over at the turn. Robinson had six birdies on a blistering back nine but fell just one short of sharing first prize.

Ben Kerr and Daniel Scriabin were five under after 13 holes. Another birdie from Scriabin on the 14th was cancelled out by a dropped shot in the 17th.

The holders, Kelvin Vince and Will Farley, were also one shot behind the leaders.

SPGA Joe Proudfoot scores

66: Tony Dobson (Stonham Barns) and Andrew Collison (unattached); Dean Fairweather (Culford Academy) and Sam Forgan (Stowmarket Golf Centre).

ALLIANCE winners at Hintlesham: From left: Mel Harradine, Russell Green, Sam Forgan (pro winner), Kenton Jameson and Keith Rooney. Photogaph: BILL DARLING ALLIANCE winners at Hintlesham: From left: Mel Harradine, Russell Green, Sam Forgan (pro winner), Kenton Jameson and Keith Rooney. Photogaph: BILL DARLING

67: Kelvin Vince and Will Farley (Rushmere), Andrew Robinson (Felixstowe Ferry) and Paul Bate (Brett Vale); Ben Kerr (Royal Worlington) and Daniel Scriabin (Thorpeness).

68: Ali Hall (Halesworth) and Rob Pritchard (Kingfishers Cretingham).

69: Keith Preston and James Markham (Aldeburgh); Stuart Robertson and Sam Foster (Ufford Park),

72: Luke Tyler and Rob Salter (Bramford).

The annual meeting saw Ben Kerr join Kelvin Vince (secretary-chairman), Andrew Collison, Tony Dobson, Joe Cardy (captain) and Keith Preston on the committee.

Dell Bower was re-elected as president for the 41st year. Vice-presidents were Mike Downer, sponsor of the Royal Oak at Laxfield pro-am, Andrew Sleath (also treasurer) and Martin Youngs.

The rearranged final of the PGA in Suffolk match play between Will Farley (Rushmere) and Sam Forgan (Stowmarket Golf Centre) will be played at Aldeburgh on Wednesday, December 11 (tee-off 11.05).

THERE has been a feeling, especially among the players, that the Suffolk Golf Union inter-club knockouts (Stenson, Hambro and Tolly) should be played on neutral venues.

It will not happen in 2020, but at the SGU annual meeting at Ipswich in March clubs will vote on whether to introduce neutral venues in 2021.

It has worked well for Suffolk Ladies in the Cranworth Salver.

DANNY Barton is to return to Suffolk. He has been appointed as Director of Golf at Fynn Valley. He starts his duties on February 1.

Barton was a junior at Rushmere and then became assistant professional to Paul Wilby at Fynn Valley in 2003.

He had a spell at Seckford as head teaching professional before five years at Felixstowe Golf Centre.

He then moved to Cannington Golf Club in Somerset where he has been head professional and golf club manager.

As an amateur he won the Suffolk Matchplay with Jon Markham, now head professional at Stowmarket, in 2000 and 2001.

Barton will, hopefully, be another competitive member of PGA in Suffolk with the ability to represent Fynn Valley with distinction.

STOWMARKET teams dominated the Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting at a very wet Hintlesham.

Kenton Jameson, Keith Rooney, Mel Harradine and Russell Green were winners with 90 Stableford points.

Runners-up with 88 were Gus Cutting, Matt Lockwood, Ben Forgan and Sam Forgan.

There was a quality battle for the professional prize. Sam Forgan's round of eight under par 64 beat Simon Dainty (Stoke by Nayland) by one shot.

The next Alliance meeting will be for the John Whiting Trophy at Ufford Park on December 11 with a shotgun start.

Other leading scores.

87: M Verhelst, B Lever, J Ruscoe, C Gwynett-Sharp on count back from J Williams, J Smith, G Vandervord, R Swan; M Baxter, S Dainty, J Partridge, R Toone.

85: J Mumford, T Brace, D Brace, A White; M Parkinson, M Brooks, B Filer, B Hitchcock; M Eaton, T Hellyer, K Tarrant, A Grogan.

83: J Parkinson, S Oliphant, I McKay, M Moore.

82: R Davies, T Mitchell, P Jay, T Carmen.

80: C Briggs, D Simpkin, L Barrett, L Turner.

79: P Bartlett, S Rex, R Turner, L Russell; I Smith, I Benson, T Warren, B Long; S Piotrowski, J Wiseman, E Armstrong, G Hepworth.

78: P Sandfield, A Ault, A Austin, A Brown; T Broomfield. G Scott, M McClennan, M Firman.

77: G Morgan, S Lyes, P Longmate, R Jones; J Snow, G Olney, S Gallagher, J Stone.

76: N Salmon, J Anthistle, A Garrett, C Whyatt.

75: G Davis, B Aldous, C Ward, J Blatchley.

74: P Samain, W Darling, M Tibbenham, A Gipson.

THREE Suffolk players have been competing in the European Junior Championship in Cadiz. Tyler Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) finished 15 shots behind the winner after five consistent rounds of 77 75 75 78 and 75. He took 19th place with his brother Max in 21st with 81 90 78 78 and 73. The best three rounds counted. Sid Neenan (Felixstowe Ferry) missed the cut.

JASON Levermore, who lives at Capel St Mary, was joint second in the PGA Play-Offs over the Sultan course in Antalya (Turkey).

Only the winner qualifies for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September.

Scores: 202: Michael Bullen (Rustington) 67 68 67 (£3500). 203: Jason Levermore (Little Channels) 68 66 69, Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel) 68 66 69 (both £2250). Other scores: 210: James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City) 68 73 69; Richard Wallis (Canterbury) 68 71 71. 212: Mark Talbott (Thorpe Hall) 72 68 72.

THREE of Northamptonshire's Anglian League players who have played against Suffolk are named in the England squad for 2020. They are Callum Farr, Ben Jones and Robin Williams.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Schmidt of Yorkshire, who played for GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy at Aldeburgh, is the youngest of those chosen. Arran Edwards-Hill of Chelmsford is in the A squad.

THE BBC will not show any live golf next year for the first time since 1955 after the public service broadcaster lost the rights to live coverage of the Masters

Sky Sports will be the sole broadcasters of next year's tournament from Augusta, which takes place from April 9 to 12.

SHEILA Laws stands down as junior organiser at Ipswich golf Club after many years. She will, however, look after the 61 Bixley Juniors who play on the nine-hole course. Simon Maythan takes over as junior organiser.