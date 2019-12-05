E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Town keeper Przybek on his penalty shootout heroics and 'dark' times at West Brom

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 December 2019

Adam Pryzbek celebrates the win by penalties at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Adam Pryzbek celebrates the win by penalties at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Adam Przybek's feet remain on the floor following his EFL Trophy heroics at Peterborough last night.

Adam Pryzbek and the Ipswich team celebrate at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdAdam Pryzbek and the Ipswich team celebrate at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

The 19-year-old produced two smart stops during a 1-1 draw and then saved two penalties in the shootout as a young Blues side put themselves in tonight's regionalised last 16 draw and just three wins away from a Wembley final.

Signed on a free transfer back in the summer following his release by West Brom, the English-born custodian - who plays for Wales at youth team level and is eligible to represent Poland - finds himself behind Tomas Holy and Will Norris in the pecking order and battling homegrown Harry Wright for Under-23s action.

Blues boss Paul Lambert is concerned that Wolves may recall Norris in January though and, with Wright injured, decided to take a look at Przybek at London Road.

MORE: 'John Travolta would be happy with those hips!' - Lambert on Town's shootout win at Peterborough

Adam Pryzbek makes the vital save at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdAdam Pryzbek makes the vital save at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

"I was on loan last year in the EvoStick and saved two, so I wondered if I could be the hero again and thankfully I was," said the youngster, who has had spells at Worcester City, Rushall Olympic and Gloucester City.

On his increasingly slow walks to the goal during the shootout, the teenager laughed: "It's got to be done! The momentum just needed to be killed a bit. There's no pressure as a keeper, you just do what you can to put them off and thankfully it worked out.

"I spoke to Jimmy (Walker, goalkeeper coach) and Gilly (first team coach Matt Gill) before the shootout and looked at the iPad before every pen. Jimmy gave little hand signals about which side they would potentially go so that played a massive part.

"I'm glad we're into the next round because hopefully it gives me another opportunity to be in contention. At the moment I've got two great keepers ahead of me so I've just got to keep working and see where it takes me. I know I haven't done anything and I've got to keep working hard."

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdBarry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Przybek's post-match interview was interrupted by charismatic keeper coach Jimmy Walker who joked that the youngster milked his moment by going into the crowd to celebrate. The teenager explains: "People don't know the ins and outs, but there were a few dark moments for me at West Brom last season, so to share that moment at the end with my family was real nice."

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their penalty shootout victory at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy

Asked to elaborate, he said: "Things that were off the pitch. That doesn't need to be mentioned now, that chapter's gone. I came here in the summer and I can move on and achieve what I want to achieve.

"Then plan was for me to come in and start off with the Under-23s. I've been lucky enough to be involved with the first team from quite early on (training and travelling to games) and that has pushed me every day. I've just tried to be a sponge and learn as much as I can from senior players like (Cole) Skuse and Chambo (Luke Chambers). Being in and around it is massive for me."

On his decision to play Przybek, boss Lambert said: "People have to understand that when you have loan players (like Norris) there is always a chance they can go back (in January). You have to have one eye on 'what if?' scenarios. That's the position we're in as a football club. It's not a great position for us to be in because Will Norris has been great, so has Tomas Holy.

"Adam has proved to me in that game that, yeah, with a wee bit of time, let's see what he's got."

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Arrests made in Border Force operation after 15 seen leaving boat on Suffolk coast

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Town keeper Przybek on his penalty shootout heroics and ‘dark’ times at West Brom

Adam Pryzbek celebrates the win by penalties at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Greater Anglia runs out of trains after two thirds of diesels are sent away

The new Stadler trains (left) are still being introduced but most of the existing trains like the Turbostars (right) have been sent to other parts of the rail network. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

How many empty shops are in your Suffolk town?

Lowestoft has one in five of its shop units empty, according to latest figures. Picture: MICK HOWES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists