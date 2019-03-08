Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Judge looks set to stay at Ipswich Town as QPR boss admits pursuit is 'probably' over

PUBLISHED: 23:38 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:55 27 July 2019

Alan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted his pursuit of Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is at an end.

Alan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture PagepixAlan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

The Loftus Road club are believed to have had offers of £250,000 and £450,000 rejected by the Blues, with Town boss Paul Lambert admitting on Tuesday night that Judge was keen on the switch.

But Rangers signed former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh on Saturday, with Warburton admitting the move, as well as Town's refusal to sell, means his pursuit of Judge is over.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's goalless draw at Cambridge United

"Yeah, it probably is," Warburton told West London Sport when asked if Pugh's arrival ends the chances of him signing Judge. He then added that he expects the Irishman to stay at Portman Road.

Alan Judge shoots during warm-up at Cambridge Picture PagepixAlan Judge shoots during warm-up at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

It's understood Ipswich owner Marcus Evans had been determined to keep Judge, as well as Andre Dozzell who has been subject of interest from Norwich City.

Judge made his return from a wrist injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cambridge, playing the second half as a substitute.

Prior to his introduction he had received a good ovation from the 1,600 travelling Ipswich fans, with many singing 'we want you to stay'.

Speaking on Thursday, Lambert insisted players in Judge and Bartosz Bialkowski's situations need to 'knuckle down' if potential moves fall through.

EXCLUSIVE: No price tags put on Judge and Dozzell - with Evans determined to keep hold of both players

"You have to because the club play their wages," the Town boss said.

"This is a job and you have to knuckle down and get on with it if things don't happen for you.

"You can't think about what could have been and if it happens, it happens. The club moves on and is bigger than any individual.

"The club will be here long after we've all gone."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Girl with epilepsy ‘at risk of death’, says mum after cannabis oil confiscated

Indie-Rose Clarry with mum Tannine Montgomery Picture: GILES BRYANT

Judge looks set to stay at Ipswich Town as QPR boss admits pursuit is ‘probably’ over

Alan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Knights do battle at Castle on the Hill

Defending Framlingham Castle with honour, James Fox, 25, from London at the family fun day organised by English Heritage. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Felixstowe Carnival celebrates decades of the 20th century in style

Luke Fitchett, 24 from Felixstowe and Kayleigh Clark, 21 from Bury St Edmunds dressed up for the Landguard Fort float at Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Watch: Flynn Downes sent off for a headbutt in friendly draw at Cambridge United

Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists