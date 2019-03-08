Judge looks set to stay at Ipswich Town as QPR boss admits pursuit is 'probably' over

Alan Judge making a second half appearance at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted his pursuit of Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is at an end.

The Loftus Road club are believed to have had offers of £250,000 and £450,000 rejected by the Blues, with Town boss Paul Lambert admitting on Tuesday night that Judge was keen on the switch.

But Rangers signed former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh on Saturday, with Warburton admitting the move, as well as Town's refusal to sell, means his pursuit of Judge is over.

"Yeah, it probably is," Warburton told West London Sport when asked if Pugh's arrival ends the chances of him signing Judge. He then added that he expects the Irishman to stay at Portman Road.

It's understood Ipswich owner Marcus Evans had been determined to keep Judge, as well as Andre Dozzell who has been subject of interest from Norwich City.

Judge made his return from a wrist injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cambridge, playing the second half as a substitute.

Prior to his introduction he had received a good ovation from the 1,600 travelling Ipswich fans, with many singing 'we want you to stay'.

Speaking on Thursday, Lambert insisted players in Judge and Bartosz Bialkowski's situations need to 'knuckle down' if potential moves fall through.

"You have to because the club play their wages," the Town boss said.

"This is a job and you have to knuckle down and get on with it if things don't happen for you.

"You can't think about what could have been and if it happens, it happens. The club moves on and is bigger than any individual.

"The club will be here long after we've all gone."