Suffolk & Ipswich League, weekend preview: As Radnor looks for more consistency from Cranes

Cranes manager Iain Radnor James Ager

Crane Sports boss Iain Radnor says it is the team that can show consistency who will win the Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division this season.

Radnor takes his Cranes side to Halifax Road to play Bourne Vale United this weekend, both teams still very much vying for top spot.

Indeed, with only four points separating sixth-placed Vale with leaders Capel Plough, it has all the makings, even at this early stage, of a tight title race.

“We’re doing ok, but we need to be more consistent,” Radnor said.

“At this level it’s hard to put the same team out, week in, week out. Players have so many other things to do at a weekend.

“My team is socially strong and I have players out this week for varying reasons.

“No doubt they will all be back the week after and then more headaches for selection start.”

Cranes beat Bramford United in the Bob Coleman Cup two weeks ago, of which they are holders. They play Division One Barham in the next round.

The Suffolk Senior Cup dominated last week and there were fine wins for Achilles and Henley Athletic over Thurlow One teams.

Back in the Premier Division this weekend, Achilles entertain East Bergholt United, the Gandish Road club having won their last three league games.

Leaders, Capel entertain Henley in what is the game of the day.

The Ploughmen have wobbled a bit of late however, including two cup defeats in the last two weeks, while Henley will be buoyed by their Suffolk Senior Cup penalty shoot-out win over Lakenheath.

Benhall St Mary were left disappointed after they bowed out of the Senior Cup at Westerfield. This weekend the north Suffolk club entertain new-boys Claydon, while Westerfield will be disappointed not to have a game this weekend, to build on their fine win over Benhall.

Grundisburgh’s big 8-2 win over Wenhaston last week has left Wenhaston bottom of the table. They entertain Bramford United. Haughley are at home to Trimley Red Devils, while Cops are at home to Leiston St Margarets.