Ramadan bags a brace of penalties as Bury beat AFC Sudbury

Bury Town and AFC Sudbury players queue up at the back post, waiting for a Bury corner to be delivered, with Cemal Ramadan on the far right. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town 3 AFC Sudbury 0

Bury Town took the honours in tonight's Suffolk derby, scoring three unanswered goals to inflict another defeat on AFC Sudbury.

A brace of penalties by Cemal Ramadan, and a slick header by Ollie Hughes, continued Bury's fine unbeaten start to their Isthmian League North campaign.

It was no more than they deserved for another fine attacking display.

Bury broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, during a full-blooded local derby.

Bury Town attacker Cemal Ramadan rues a missed chance during the Suffolk derby against AFC Sudbury, but he later scored two penalties. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town attacker Cemal Ramadan rues a missed chance during the Suffolk derby against AFC Sudbury, but he later scored two penalties. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ryan Stafford was bundled over by Robert Harvey, just inside the penalty area, and referee Shaun Gregory pointed to the spot after consulting with his assistant.

Up stepped the prolific Ramadan to send keeper Paul Walker the wrong way with the ensuing spot kick, planting the ball low into the left-hand corner.

And Ramadan obliged with another successful penalty, in the 73rd minute.

Ryan Horne split the Sudbury defence with a slick through ball for Ryan Jolland to chase. Jolland found Colin Oppong in space, and the Blues attacker was cleared felled by Lewis O'Malley in the box.

Bury Town substitutes watch the action during the first half of the Suffolk derby against AFC Sudbury at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town substitutes watch the action during the first half of the Suffolk derby against AFC Sudbury at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Up stepped Ramadan to double the lead from the spot, with a very similar penalty, even though Walker guessed the right way this time.

And Bury made the game safe by adding a third goal just 60 seconds later, thanks to a deft header by the excellent Ollie Hughes.

Ben Chenery's side were on the attack for most of the first half, but could not apply the lethal finishing touch in front of goal.

Walker beat away an early thunderbolt from Hughes, and AFC Sudbury's keeper was again in the action when tipping a rising shot by Horne over his bar on seven minutes.

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker patrols the penalty area, during the first half at Bury. Walker made a couple of fine early saves. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker patrols the penalty area, during the first half at Bury. Walker made a couple of fine early saves. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Some neat control by Ramadan set up Hughes, inside the box, and his low, angled shot was turned around the near post by the agile Walker.

Sudbury defended well, and threatened themselves on the half-hour mark. A strong run by Tom Maycock allowed Sean Marks to tee up Ben Hunter, but the midfielder's crisp shot was cleared from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end, Jake Chambers-Shaw blasted a 20-yarder over the top, after a poor attempt at a clearance by Hunter, while a terrific low cross by Ramadan, on 43 minutes, caused a stir with defender Joe Grimwood blocking and Walker than cleaning up before a home attacker could pounce.

Sudbury started the second half well, with Hunter peppering the target, but it was Bury who got their noses in front, thanks to Ramadan's clinical penalty.

Ramadan added a second penalty, with Hughes heading home a third just a minute later to seal Sudbury's fate.

Squads

BURY TOWN: Barden, Stafford, Crane, Hood, White, Jolland, Chambers-Shaw (sub Maughn, 88), Horne, Hughes, Ramadan (sub Machaya, 78), Oppong (sub Robson, 82). Unused subs: Gardner, Nyadzayo.

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, O'Malley, Whight, Holland, Grimwood (sub Mayhew, 75), Altintop, Maycock (sub Hammett, 75), Hunter, Marks, Harris (sub Bennett, 75), Harvey. Unused subs: Dettmar, Gould.

Attendance: 443

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED secured a finee 0-0 draw at high-flying Coggeshall Town in Isthmian League North.

With early chances at either end, this was an evenly fought first half although Coggeshall came closest to taking the lead when hitting the post.

For Felixstowe, Armani Schaar threatened but the game remained goalless at the break.

The second half was just as evenly fought and the honours could have gone either way.

Two late corners from Stuart Ainsley for The Seasiders could have resulted in all three points heading back to Suffolk, with the second effort hitting the bar.

In the end 0-0 was probably a fair result, following on from the Seasiders' good win over Cambridge City last weekend.

Also in Isthmian North, league leaders MALDON & TIPTREE trounced Canvey Island 5-0 to make it six wins out of six for the Jammers.

Jorome Slew scored early on in the fifth minute, and he doubled the lead two minutes into the second half. Charlie Hughes added a quick third on 50 minutes, before Slew completed his hat-trick via a penalty just after the hour mark. Danny Parrish made it 5-0 on 64 minutes.

HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS also celebrated a good win, triumphing 3-1 away at Hullbridge Sports.

Jayden Randell, Manny Osei and Alex Teniola were all on target for Karl Duguid's men.

WITHAM TOWN were held to a 1-1 home draw by Romford. George Bugg netted a 76th minute equaliser for the hosts, after Nathan Tabora had put Romford ahead (41).

Meanwhile, LEISTON'S dreadful start to the season continued with a 4-0 home defeat to Biggleswade Town in the Southern League Premier Central. They have still not won this season.

The goals were scored by Shaun Lucien (30), Matthew Ball (42), Liam Brooks (68) and Joseph White (85), while Quevin Castro hit the bar for the hosts.

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley had resigned at the start of the week.

HAVERHILL ROVERS beat Godmanchester Rovers 2-0 in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, while KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD drew 1-1 at Norwich United.