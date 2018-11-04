Cemal Ramadan is back at Bury Town: ‘Not going back for a jolly-up!’... ‘I’ve no Leiston regrets’

Bury Town v Tilbury - Cemal Ramadan Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Cemal Ramadan says he has no regrets about joining Leiston in the summer, even though his tenure there lasted just three months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury boss Ben Chenery, glad to get Cemal Ramadan back to Ram Meadow Bury boss Ben Chenery, glad to get Cemal Ramadan back to Ram Meadow

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder today re-joined Bury Town in Bostik North, where he was last season’s leading scorer and manager’s player-of-the season.

It’s back to a club he has enjoyed huge success with, but Ramadan is quick to make it clear he is not going back to Ben Chenery’s side for a ‘jolly-up’, but to help get Bury get promotion to Step 3.

“I have no regrets about going to Leiston,” Ramadan said.

“It was my best option in the summer and I’m glad I made the move. But it simply didn’t work out.

Guesss who back @BuryTownFC Some may see it as a strange decision to drop a level and go back to my old club..but it's a club that's done a lot for me and I can't wait to help with the promotion push ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6yw10cnTDi — Cemal Ramadan (@Cemal_9) November 6, 2018

“I got on well with everyone over there and it’s a good club, some great lads, some great youngsters, but it just didn’t happen for me.”

Ramadan played 18 times in all competitions for Leiston, scoring three times, but he started just four games.

“I wanted more game time. A football career is short,” Ramadan added. “I want to make the most of it.

“There is new management now at Leiston (Glenn Driver signed him in the summer), and I don’t think I could see it changing, so I spoke to the chairman and we agreed it is best for both of us if we go our own ways.”

So, it is back to west Suffolk and Bury Town for Ramadan and he is delighted.

“I had a few options to stay at Step 3, but I felt going back to a club I know so well, a club my family can come and watch me play is what I need right now,” he said.

“And Bury have ambitions which and I want to help them achieve.

“I’m not going back there for some sort of jolly-up. I want to help them get Step 3 football and there is no reason they can’t.”

Bury are currently eighth in Bostik North, on the edge of the play-off picture.

Chenery is delighted to get the striker back at Ram Meadow

“I am delighted that Cemal has chosen to sign for us, despite offers from other clubs in our area since he announced he was leaving Leiston,” he said.

“Once we knew he was looking for a new club we moved quickly to meet with him and he wants to come back to somewhere he enjoyed his football last season.

“We have been a bit short of goals recently despite playing well, and I think Cemal will be the missing link.”

“He had no hesitation in signing for us, he knows the staff and the players here and his goalscoring record for us last season speaks for itself.”

“He left us on good terms last season and with our best wishes, and for whatever reason it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Leiston, but I am pleased to have him back.”

Ramadan will be eligible to play in tomorrow night’s clash at home to an Ipswich Town Academy XI (7.45pm).

The visiting Ipswich side will be a mix of an Under-18 and Under-23 side.