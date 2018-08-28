Ramadan returns to Bury with double strike to seal points for Blues at Tilbury

Cemal Ramadan - two goals as Bury beat Bowers & Pitsea. Photo: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Tilbury 1 Bury Town 2

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cemal Ramadan scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to mark a dream return to the Ram Meadow club, writes John Alcock.

Ramadan netted an equaliser on 81 minutes before scoring the winner from the penalty spot as Bury picked up all three points against the Dockers.

On five minutes Tommy Hughes got in to the box for Bury but his shot was blocked.

Tilbury had a great chance on nine minutes with Mitchell Gilbey putting his free-kick low to the bottom corner but a good save from George Bugg saved Bury.

Jack Carlile picked up the ball for Tilbury in a good passion but lofted his shot high over the bar on 15 minutes and Joe White launched a long ball in to the Tilbury box looking for Ramadan, but the ball was just too long on 26 minutes.

A fine tackle from Kyran Clements denied George Sykes a shooting chance on 38 minutes.

With everything to play for in the second half both sides continued to press forward with little end product.

Sykes went in on the Bury keeper but safe hands from Bugg ended the move.

On 61 minutes Ollie Hughes broke forward for Bury and was off into the box but shot wide.

Tilbury made the breakthrough on 66 minutes when a lapse of concentration for the Blues let Jack Carlile in to open the scoring for Tilbury.

Bury kept working hard and getting forward. With the clock running down Bury had to wait until the 81 minutes when a fast break down the wing found Ramadan out wide and a well-struck low drive flew past the keeper and nestled in the bottom far corner of the net.

A trip in the box from Tilbury saw the referee award Bury a penalty and Ramadan stepped up to fire Bury in front on 85 minutes as the Blues collected the points.