‘His never-say-die spirit endeared him to the fans’

Ray Crawford scoring against Chelsea in 1961. Ray scored a hat trick in this game and Ipswich were on their way to winning the First Division Championship. Photo: ARCHANT Archant

Town fan PETER CLOKE let’s us know who he feels was Ipswich Town’s best-ever player. A striker who never gave up. We welcome your posts.

In one of Mike Bacon’s recent articles, he asked readers for their views on favourite players.

I would select possibly the best player Ipswich Town have ever had – I refer to Ray Crawford who I was lucky enough to see in his prime in the ‘60s. In my view, he was instrumental in securing the Second Division title in 1961 and the First Division championship the following year.

Ray was the leading marksman in each season.

He struck up an immediate understanding with Ted Phillips and it was their goals, apart from anything else, that produced some remarkable victories over the two seasons.

But Ray was much more than a goal scorer.

He was always chasing lost causes, often to great effect and it was his never-say-die spirit that endeared him to the fans.

He was a genius at scoring goals from the most unlikely situations created by his own persistence.

I think he would have played many more times for England were it not for the fact that the incomparable Jimmy Greaves was in his prime at the same time.

Peter Cloke

