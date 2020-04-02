E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘His never-say-die spirit endeared him to the fans’

02 April, 2020 - 19:00
Ray Crawford scoring against Chelsea in 1961. Ray scored a hat trick in this game and Ipswich were on their way to winning the First Division Championship. Photo: ARCHANT

Ray Crawford scoring against Chelsea in 1961. Ray scored a hat trick in this game and Ipswich were on their way to winning the First Division Championship. Photo: ARCHANT

Archant

Town fan PETER CLOKE let’s us know who he feels was Ipswich Town’s best-ever player. A striker who never gave up. We welcome your posts.

In one of Mike Bacon’s recent articles, he asked readers for their views on favourite players.

I would select possibly the best player Ipswich Town have ever had – I refer to Ray Crawford who I was lucky enough to see in his prime in the ‘60s. In my view, he was instrumental in securing the Second Division title in 1961 and the First Division championship the following year.

Ray was the leading marksman in each season.

He struck up an immediate understanding with Ted Phillips and it was their goals, apart from anything else, that produced some remarkable victories over the two seasons.

But Ray was much more than a goal scorer.

He was always chasing lost causes, often to great effect and it was his never-say-die spirit that endeared him to the fans.

He was a genius at scoring goals from the most unlikely situations created by his own persistence.

I think he would have played many more times for England were it not for the fact that the incomparable Jimmy Greaves was in his prime at the same time.

Peter Cloke

- We welcome your posts... e: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

