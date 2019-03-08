Thurlow Premier round-up: Ray hits two as Woodbridge stay second

Mark Ray celebrates his 100th career goal for Woodbridge Town in their 4-1 win over Ely City. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Mark Ray scored twice, his first his 100th goal for the club and Kelsey Trotter and Ben Garnham scored the others as Woodbridge Town maintained their second position in the league table on goal difference with a 4-1 home win against Ely City.

Aaron Churchyard made his 400th appearance for the club in another entertaining match at Notcutts Park.

The Woodpeckers took the lead after 21 minutes when Baden Holmes’ pass found Ray and his accurate cross was met by Trotter and his superb curling effort beat Reynolds to make it 1-0.

Jake Green’s pass after 26 minutes found Churchyard and he was brought down inside the penalty area by Reynolds. Garnham stepped up to send Reynolds the wrong way with the spot kick and it was 2-0.

Lee Reed pulled a goal back from the spot, and it was 2-1 at half-time.

Rea’s pass after 68 minutes was met by Ray and he made no mistake from an acute angle to make it 3-1. The same player scored the fourth with an accurate curling effort from 25 yards to make it 4-1 with five minutes left, becoming only the third player to score 100 goals for the club.

- Hadleigh surrendered a two goal lead as Wroxham came back to level the scores at the interval and went on the clinch the points with a 77th minute winner to claim a 3-2 victory.

Hadleigh got themselves going and took the lead on 14 minutes when a dangerous ball in from the left saw Darcy De-Ath rise to header the ball which was deflected in by a Wroxham defender in a crowded area. They scored again on 22 minutes when Wroxham‘s defence failed to clear a Hadleigh attack with Kyron Andrews firing in at close range.

Wroxham hit back from the restart when Karol Wengrzik raced clear to fire home as ‘keeper Nick Punter tried to narrow the angle, and they levelled on 36 minutes when Hadleigh’s defence were caught as Nathan Stewart got clear to round Punter to fire home.

Sonny Carey then won the game for Wroxham with 13 minutes left.

- Framlingham Town were beaten 2-1 at home by Godmanchester Rovers, Mason Ransome scoring for the Castlemen.