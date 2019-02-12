Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘Mildenhall had a really good go’ – Bury boss Chenery after 0-0 draw in West Suffolk derby

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 February 2019

Action from Saturday's West Suffolk derby as Mildenhall Town substitute Matt Hayden climbs high to win a header. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Action from Saturday's West Suffolk derby as Mildenhall Town substitute Matt Hayden climbs high to win a header. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, was “disappointed” to take just a point from Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate at Recreation Way, against a Mildenhall Town side who are battling to avoid relegation from the Bostik (Isthmian) League.

Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, rues another missed chance during his side's 0-0 draw against local rivals Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTONMildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, rues another missed chance during his side's 0-0 draw against local rivals Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“It was a typical local derby,” explained Chenery.

“The pitch was really difficult to play football on in parts. I want us to play a certain brand, but it was difficult to adapt.

“It became a leveller really. It was bumpy and it was hard to move the ball quickly.

“We had spells, especially during the last 20 minutes of the first half. The second half became very disjointed and was not a great spectacle, but what I would say is what I always say to the lads – ‘if we can’t win then we don’t lose’ – and that’s what we have done today.

Mildenhall Town's Jarid Robson (No. 10) wins a header during Saturday's stalemate at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTONMildenhall Town's Jarid Robson (No. 10) wins a header during Saturday's stalemate at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“We are very disappointed with just a point, but credit to Mildenhall – they had a really good go.

“They are fighting for their lives, and if they play like that every week, then they will be OK.

“We were in the ascendancy for most of the game but without really hurting them. We just have to move on,” added Chenery.

Bury’s next three fixtures are against top-five clubs, and that trio of games against Aveley, Coggeshall and leaders Bowers & Pitsea will probably decide whether they have a chance of mounting a push for the play-offs. They are currently six points adrift of the top five.

Mildenhall Town striker Tom Debenham fires in an early shot against Bury Town. Debenham went off injured before half-time. Picture: CARL MARSTONMildenhall Town striker Tom Debenham fires in an early shot against Bury Town. Debenham went off injured before half-time. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish said: “It was real blood-and-thunder, and to be honest I’m a little bit disappointed that we did not get the three points. I thought we were good value for money today.

“Playing up the hill is hard, and playing down the slope is better for us, as we showed in the second half.

“We created chances but we are just lacking that little bit at the moment in the final 12 and 18 yards. I was very pleased with the performance, and we have given ourselves more than a fighting chance of getting out of it.

“I’ve been told by people that we should have got a late penalty, and the Bury keeper (Luis Tibbles) said that as well,” added Cornish.

- Mildenhall Town’s Recreation Way will be the subject of Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’ weekly column in Friday’s ‘East Anglian Daily Times’ newspaper.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

‘Mildenhall had a really good go’ – Bury boss Chenery after 0-0 draw in West Suffolk derby

Action from Saturday's West Suffolk derby as Mildenhall Town substitute Matt Hayden climbs high to win a header. Picture: CARL MARSTON

McColl’s blames supply disruption as profits tank

McColl's on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Emotional moment as police chief welcomes new officers into force

Outgoing Suffolk Chief Constable Gareth Wilson delivers a speech at his last passing out ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists