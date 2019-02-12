‘Mildenhall had a really good go’ – Bury boss Chenery after 0-0 draw in West Suffolk derby

Action from Saturday's West Suffolk derby as Mildenhall Town substitute Matt Hayden climbs high to win a header. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, was “disappointed” to take just a point from Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate at Recreation Way, against a Mildenhall Town side who are battling to avoid relegation from the Bostik (Isthmian) League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, rues another missed chance during his side's 0-0 draw against local rivals Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, rues another missed chance during his side's 0-0 draw against local rivals Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“It was a typical local derby,” explained Chenery.

“The pitch was really difficult to play football on in parts. I want us to play a certain brand, but it was difficult to adapt.

“It became a leveller really. It was bumpy and it was hard to move the ball quickly.

“We had spells, especially during the last 20 minutes of the first half. The second half became very disjointed and was not a great spectacle, but what I would say is what I always say to the lads – ‘if we can’t win then we don’t lose’ – and that’s what we have done today.

Mildenhall Town's Jarid Robson (No. 10) wins a header during Saturday's stalemate at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTON Mildenhall Town's Jarid Robson (No. 10) wins a header during Saturday's stalemate at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“We are very disappointed with just a point, but credit to Mildenhall – they had a really good go.

“They are fighting for their lives, and if they play like that every week, then they will be OK.

“We were in the ascendancy for most of the game but without really hurting them. We just have to move on,” added Chenery.

Bury’s next three fixtures are against top-five clubs, and that trio of games against Aveley, Coggeshall and leaders Bowers & Pitsea will probably decide whether they have a chance of mounting a push for the play-offs. They are currently six points adrift of the top five.

Mildenhall Town striker Tom Debenham fires in an early shot against Bury Town. Debenham went off injured before half-time. Picture: CARL MARSTON Mildenhall Town striker Tom Debenham fires in an early shot against Bury Town. Debenham went off injured before half-time. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish said: “It was real blood-and-thunder, and to be honest I’m a little bit disappointed that we did not get the three points. I thought we were good value for money today.

“Playing up the hill is hard, and playing down the slope is better for us, as we showed in the second half.

“We created chances but we are just lacking that little bit at the moment in the final 12 and 18 yards. I was very pleased with the performance, and we have given ourselves more than a fighting chance of getting out of it.

“I’ve been told by people that we should have got a late penalty, and the Bury keeper (Luis Tibbles) said that as well,” added Cornish.

- Mildenhall Town’s Recreation Way will be the subject of Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’ weekly column in Friday’s ‘East Anglian Daily Times’ newspaper.