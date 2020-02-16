'I want to drive these players on' - Horlock

The Needham Market mamagement team of assistant Tom Rothery (red hat) and manager Kevin Horlock (blue hat) watch from the sidelines on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

New Needham Market boss, Kevin Horlock, was delighted with his side's hard-earned 1-0 win over Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town, in what was his first home game in charge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Needham Market's talented youngster, Callum Page, keeps a close eye on his oponent during Saturday's 1-0 home win over Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTON Needham Market's talented youngster, Callum Page, keeps a close eye on his oponent during Saturday's 1-0 home win over Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Following an away defeat at Barwell, and an impressive away win at Coalville, the Marketmen secured back-to-back victories via Adam Mills' 50th minute winner.

"Conditions were tough for both sides, but it was a game we were looking forward to after our good result and performance at Coalville," explained Horlock.

"My challenge to the lads was - can we back it up after our good performance on Tuesday?

"The lads defensively looked strong, against Jake Reed who is a really good striker, so I'm pleased with the result. But we didn't play as well as I know we are capable of.

"We've had a few good chances, and we've kept a clean-sheet, but I'll always want more. I want to drive these players on," added Horlock.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold felt that his side should have taken a point from Saturday's tight game - they have now lost three on the bounce, following on from the defeats to Nuneaton Borough (2-0 at home) and Bromsgrove Sporting (6-0 away).

Godbold said: "We had the wind behind us in the first half, but it probably took us about half-an-hour to get used to it, and I'm not sure it was much of an advantage anyway. In fact, it was probably a disadvantage, considering how strong the wind was.

"We are really disappointed, because I don't think either team really deserved to win.

"But I think that is where we are at, as a club, at the moment. If you can't win these sort of games, then don't lose it - but we don't draw many games. We would be in a much more comfortable position, if you could have added the odd point from the games we have lost.

"It was a tough day, in tough conditions, but I think a point would have been a fair result.

"We let a free run inside the six-yard box and Millsy (Adam Mills) has stuck it away. It was a poor goal for us to concede.

"Overall, it's been a rollercoastser last few months. We've had good spells of two or three wins in a row, and then undone all our good work by then losing two or three.

"We need to strive for more consistency. We have to learn how to take points when still playing poorly, which we haven't done so far."