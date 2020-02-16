E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I want to drive these players on' - Horlock

PUBLISHED: 13:43 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 16 February 2020

The Needham Market mamagement team of assistant Tom Rothery (red hat) and manager Kevin Horlock (blue hat) watch from the sidelines on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Needham Market mamagement team of assistant Tom Rothery (red hat) and manager Kevin Horlock (blue hat) watch from the sidelines on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

New Needham Market boss, Kevin Horlock, was delighted with his side's hard-earned 1-0 win over Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town, in what was his first home game in charge.

Needham Market's talented youngster, Callum Page, keeps a close eye on his oponent during Saturday's 1-0 home win over Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTONNeedham Market's talented youngster, Callum Page, keeps a close eye on his oponent during Saturday's 1-0 home win over Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Following an away defeat at Barwell, and an impressive away win at Coalville, the Marketmen secured back-to-back victories via Adam Mills' 50th minute winner.

"Conditions were tough for both sides, but it was a game we were looking forward to after our good result and performance at Coalville," explained Horlock.

"My challenge to the lads was - can we back it up after our good performance on Tuesday?

"The lads defensively looked strong, against Jake Reed who is a really good striker, so I'm pleased with the result. But we didn't play as well as I know we are capable of.

"We've had a few good chances, and we've kept a clean-sheet, but I'll always want more. I want to drive these players on," added Horlock.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold felt that his side should have taken a point from Saturday's tight game - they have now lost three on the bounce, following on from the defeats to Nuneaton Borough (2-0 at home) and Bromsgrove Sporting (6-0 away).

Godbold said: "We had the wind behind us in the first half, but it probably took us about half-an-hour to get used to it, and I'm not sure it was much of an advantage anyway. In fact, it was probably a disadvantage, considering how strong the wind was.

"We are really disappointed, because I don't think either team really deserved to win.

"But I think that is where we are at, as a club, at the moment. If you can't win these sort of games, then don't lose it - but we don't draw many games. We would be in a much more comfortable position, if you could have added the odd point from the games we have lost.

"It was a tough day, in tough conditions, but I think a point would have been a fair result.

"We let a free run inside the six-yard box and Millsy (Adam Mills) has stuck it away. It was a poor goal for us to concede.

"Overall, it's been a rollercoastser last few months. We've had good spells of two or three wins in a row, and then undone all our good work by then losing two or three.

"We need to strive for more consistency. We have to learn how to take points when still playing poorly, which we haven't done so far."

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I want to drive these players on’ - Horlock

The Needham Market mamagement team of assistant Tom Rothery (red hat) and manager Kevin Horlock (blue hat) watch from the sidelines on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Bigger picture concerns are valid, but to shout about them now would be an act of self-harm

Paul Lambert is congratulated by mascot Crazee as he applauds support after the 4-1 victory. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Legend of the Ring Quest at Anglo Saxon village

Orcs at West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Manchester City Women v Ipswich Town Women

Town Women have travelled to Manchester to play FA Cup holders Manchester City Women Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24