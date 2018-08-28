Video

Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears, either side of a Meite strike, but ultimately couldn’t hold on as the forward scored his second of the game with six minutes to go.

The Ipswich approach was almost unrecognisable from the end of the Paul Hurst-era as they played with tempo, intensity and precision in an impressive first half. But as the teams left the field at the break you were left with the feeling that the visitors could be made to pay for not taking their chances.

As the Blues dropped deeper and intensity levels dimmed, so the hosts tails went up as they sensed there might be something for them in this game. Ipswich defended well, limiting the home chances and still threatened themselves, but the pressure ultimately told as a long diagonal ball was headed home by Meite.

The Blues remain bottom of the table, with the gap to safety remaining five points heading into the international break.

Watch Stu and Andy debate the game here.