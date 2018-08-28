Thunderstorms

Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

PUBLISHED: 18:55 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:55 10 November 2018

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

The Blues led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears, either side of a Meite strike, but ultimately couldn’t hold on as the forward scored his second of the game with six minutes to go.

The Ipswich approach was almost unrecognisable from the end of the Paul Hurst-era as they played with tempo, intensity and precision in an impressive first half. But as the teams left the field at the break you were left with the feeling that the visitors could be made to pay for not taking their chances.

As the Blues dropped deeper and intensity levels dimmed, so the hosts tails went up as they sensed there might be something for them in this game. Ipswich defended well, limiting the home chances and still threatened themselves, but the pressure ultimately told as a long diagonal ball was headed home by Meite.

The Blues remain bottom of the table, with the gap to safety remaining five points heading into the international break.

Watch Stu and Andy debate the game here.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town's draw at Reading

18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

