‘We are prepared to exploit all the weak points we have found’ – Reading boss Gomes on facing Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 14:06 01 March 2019

Reading manager Jose Manuel Gomes. Photo: PA

Reading manager Jose Manuel Gomes. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Reading boss Jose Gomes says his team are prepared to exploit the ‘weak points’ he has found in Ipswich Town.

The Royals arrive at Portman Road tomorrow nine points above the rock-bottom Blues and outside of the Championship drop zone on goal difference.

“The Championship is a really balanced league,” the Portuguese boss told the GetReading. “All the teams can beat all the teams. You cannot say a team will win 100 per cent for sure.

MORE: Bishop back, while Collins will face late fitness test – Ipswich Town team news ahead of Reading visit

“We are expecting the best Ipswich side. They started the season playing really good football.

“In the last four games they have been playing a different style and have shown they are able to play direct football.

“This change is probably due to the points they didn’t get. They’ve changed a lot in their past four games – their system, their philosophy – but we can’t forget they started the season playing with a passing game.

MORE: ‘Top players can take the criticism and crack on’ – Lambert explains Downes comments

“Now they are showing a different style of football. But the players haven’t forgotten what they were playing so they can play both styles.”

Town drew 2-2 at the Madejski Stadium in what was Paul Lambert’s second game in charge last November. Gomes replaced Paul Clement in the Reading hot-seat in late December, his record so far: W2 D5 L5.

MORE: Lambert rules out free agent signing after Keane injury blow... but could look for striker converts in his squad

“They (Ipswich) have quality players but sometimes winning and losing is down to such a small distance,” said Gomes. “Small details can make a difference.

“We are expecting the biggest and strongest Ipswich team and we are prepared to explore the weak points we have found in them.”

On his team’s battle to avoid the drop, Gomes – whose team drew 1-1 at home to Rotherham last weekend – added: “Each week that passes I am more convinced and secure we will get what we want.

MORE: Three from six will have to go - how the experts see the battle to beat the drop playing out

“There is a very positive environment around the players, the intensity in training, the happiness you can feel in everything they do.

“All these are positive signs for games. We just need to be there, to arrive on Saturday, and play our game. It doesn’t matter we are away.”

