Five-day forecast

Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 November 2018

Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

Archant

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Geriant Williams opened the scoring for Town as they won 4-1 at Reading in 1995

Town were in search for their first away win in 10 months with the first half at Reading remaining goalless with Ipswich looking more likely to capitalise in the second half.

Ipswich Town players celebrate one of their four goals in the 4-1 win at Reading in 1995

Geraint Williams put Town ahead two minutes after the break, but the home side pulled the game level in the 63rd minute when Archie Lovell held off the challenge of Town defenders before calmly side-footing into the net.

Paul Mason scored Town's fourth goal in the 4-1 win over Reading in 1995

But Town took the ball down the other end shortly after, and beat Reading’s offside trap to regain the lead via Gus Uhlenbeek, before making 3-1 with five minutes of the game remaining as Alex Mathie scored with a far post header.

Ipswich Town fans witnessed the first away win in ten months

Paul Mason made it four in injury time to give Town their first away win since beating Liverpool at Anfield in January 14, 1995, thanks to a goal from Adam Tanner.

Gus Uhlenbeek was among the scorers as Town won 4-1 at Reading in 1995

Ipswich Town XI: Forrest, Stockwell, Taricco, Vaughan, Mowbray, Williams, Uhlenbeek. Milton, Mathie, Marshall, Mason.

