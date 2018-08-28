Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 November 2018
Archant
In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.
Town were in search for their first away win in 10 months with the first half at Reading remaining goalless with Ipswich looking more likely to capitalise in the second half.
Geraint Williams put Town ahead two minutes after the break, but the home side pulled the game level in the 63rd minute when Archie Lovell held off the challenge of Town defenders before calmly side-footing into the net.
But Town took the ball down the other end shortly after, and beat Reading’s offside trap to regain the lead via Gus Uhlenbeek, before making 3-1 with five minutes of the game remaining as Alex Mathie scored with a far post header.
Paul Mason made it four in injury time to give Town their first away win since beating Liverpool at Anfield in January 14, 1995, thanks to a goal from Adam Tanner.
Ipswich Town XI: Forrest, Stockwell, Taricco, Vaughan, Mowbray, Williams, Uhlenbeek. Milton, Mathie, Marshall, Mason.