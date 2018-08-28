Reading could be without their two leading goalscorers for Ipswich visit

Yakou Meite has scored four goals in the last four games for Reading but is an injury doubt ahead of Ipswich's visit to the Madejski Stadium. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Reading could be without their two leading goalscorers for Saturday’s crunch Championship clash against Ipswich Town at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading's seven-goal topscorer Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is sidelined with a back injury. Photo: PA Reading's seven-goal topscorer Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is sidelined with a back injury. Photo: PA

Seven-goal Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who almost joined the Blues last summer, has confirmed that he has broken a bone in his back. The Icelandic forward will be sidelined for around six weeks.

And French striker Yakou Meite, who has netted four goals in the last four games, is a major doubt after limping off with an ankle injury in the latter stages of the Royals’ 3-2 home win against Bristol City last weekend.

Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table heading into Saturday's game at Reading. Photo: @SkyBetChamp/Twitter Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table heading into Saturday's game at Reading. Photo: @SkyBetChamp/Twitter

The pair have scored half of Reading’s 22 league goals this season.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, Royals boss Paul Clement said: “Meite hasn’t trained yet this week but he will do today so hopefully he can play this weekend.”

This is the final game before the third international break of the campaign and looks a crucial one at the bottom end of the table.

Ipswich are at the foot of the standings, but have renewed hope of survival following Paul Lambert’s appointment as manager.

The Blues produced a vastly improved performance in the experienced Scot’s first game in charge, last weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Preston, though the failure to score a goal from open play for more than six hours is a concern.

Reading are one of three clubs five points clear of Town. Clement’s men have struggled on their travels, but won three of their last four games on home turf against fellow strugglers – 3-0 against Hull, 3-1 against Millwall and 3-2 against Bristol City.