Matchday Live: Town visit Reading for crunch clash ahead of international break

Ipswich Town are in action at Reading this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon as they take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

It’s a vital game for the Blues as they take on a Reading side sat two places above them in the Championship table, with the gap between the two currently standing at five points.

Following this afternoon’s game the Blues will have a two-week international break, during which new manager Paul Lambert will have time to work with his players following a hectic start to his time at the club.

Ipswich will be back by a 2,000-strong away support this afternoon, with fans encouraged to hold scarves aloft to show their support for Lambert and his team.

Kick-off’s at 3pm and you can follow all the build-up, action and reaction with us right here.