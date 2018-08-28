Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

PUBLISHED: 16:57 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 10 November 2018

Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Gwion Edwards celebrates giving Ipswich the lead at Reading Picture PagepixGwion Edwards celebrates giving Ipswich the lead at Reading Picture Pagepix

The Blues led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Gwion Edward and Freddie Sears, either side of a Yakou Meite strike, but ultimately couldn’t hold on as the forward scored his second of the game with six minutes to go.

The Ipswich approach was almost unrecognisable from the end of the Paul Hurst-era as they played with tempo, intensity and precision in an impressive first half. But as the teams left the field at the break you were left with the feeling that the visitors could be made to pay for not taking their chances.

As the Blues dropped deeper and intensity levels dimmed, so the hosts tails went up as they sensed there might be something for them in this game. Ipswich defended well, limiting the home chances and still threatened themselves, but the pressure ultimately told as a long diagonal ball was headed home by Meite.

The Blues remain bottom of the table, with the gap to safety remaining five points heading into the international break.

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture PagepixFreddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Lambert kept an unchanged side from the one which played so well in last weekend’s draw with Preston and, in the driving rain at the Madejski, his Blues made a lightning start.

Edwards had already forced pressure down the flank before a Knudsen long throw fell to him on the edge of the Reading box, with the Welshman flashing his shot back through traffic and into the home net as the ball skidded off the greasy turf.

The away support went wild but were briefly silenced two minutes later when Sam Baldock escaped down the left side and superbly managed to keep the ball in and cross for Yakou Meite who produced an acrobatic piece of play to send the ball into the back of Bartosz Bialkowski’s net.

There was little time to breath as the rain became heavier, with Bialkowski’s quick distribution from the back skidding through the middle of the Reading defence, where Sears was able to deceive the out-of-position Moore to slide the ball neatly into the bottom corner.

From there, the visitors were in full control.

Chances came and went, most notably a header from Jordan Roberts, a well-struck Edwards effort pushed away by Anssi Jaakola and a Luke Chambers header which flew wide, with the Blues taking just a single-goal lead in at the break.

The Ipswich performance merited a bigger lead but, with the advantage at only one, those of a Blue persuasion would very much be forgiven for feeling nervous.

The hosts came out renewed after the break, with Bialkowski called upon to save smartly from Mo Barrow after play had broken down following a corner, as the visitors found themselves on the back foot.

They let their high standards of the first half drop slightly, becoming a little loose in their passing, prior to the introduction of Kayden Jackson in place of Roberts.

It became nervy viewing, with Meite making the worst Ipswich fears reality as he headed home the equaliser.

In truth, it had been coming.

Results elsewhere mean this was an opportunity missed for Lambert’s Blues once again, as the gap to safety remains at five points.

Reading: Jaakola; Yiadom, O’Shea (Swift 77), Moore, Blackett; Bacuna, Rinomhota (McCleary 46), Kelly (McNulty 83); Meite, Barrow, Baldock

Subs: Walker, Gunter, Ilori, Aluko,

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen; Chalobah, Downes, Skuse; Sears (Rowe 82), Edwards, Roberts (Jackson 59)

Subs: Gerken, Donacien, Edun, Dozzell, Lankester

Att: 14,951 (1,887) away fans

Topic Tags:

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

13 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

22 minutes ago Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Yesterday, 13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Yesterday, 13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24