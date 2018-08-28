Opinion

ANDY WARREN: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

The minute's silence at Reading Picture Pagepix The minute's silence at Reading Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Made one superb save in the second half to deny Mo Barrow but was taken by surprise for Yakou Meite’s first before being beaten for the second. Has clearly been asked to change the way he distributes the ball from the back, with instructions to play it short and look for the open man. Did this well on the whole, with a few slightly nervy moments. 6

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Reading Picture Pagepix Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Reading Picture Pagepix

Jordan Spence

Had a high starting position throughout the first half and contributed as much going forward as he did at the back. Was caught by a direct pass for Reading’s first goal due to that high starting position but, despite a few nervy moments, defended well in the main. Looks comfortable in what he’s being asked to do. 7

Luke Chambers

Enjoyed a physical battle with Barrow and Meite throughout the afternoon, picking up a booking in the process. Headed wide in the first half as he missed one of the Blues’ chances but made an outstanding tackle in the second to deny Barrow in the box. You could see how much the result and dropped points hurt him at the final whistle. 7

Gwion Edwards celebrates giving Ipswich the lead at Reading Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards celebrates giving Ipswich the lead at Reading Picture Pagepix

Matthew Pennington

The on-loan defender was beaten at the near post for Meite’s first goal and was then caught under the high ball for the equaliser as he was left to deal with two forwards. Other than that, he defended well and got his head and feet on a number of balls into the box. Plays a big part in Ipswich’s attempts to play out from the back and is arguably the Ipswich defender most comfortable on the ball. 6

Jonas Knudsen

Like Spence, started much higher up the pitch when the Blues had the ball and looked to bring others into the game from there. Links well with good friend Sears but was unable to get forward as readily in the second period. His long throw led to Edwards’ opener but he was guilty of switching off for the an equaliser which cost his side. 5

Kayden Jackson battles at Reading Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson battles at Reading Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

Just as he did in Lambert’s opening game as Blues boss, Skuse seemed to enjoy playing in a system which emphasised his strengths. Taking the ball off the back four gives him time to use it, sweeping play out to the flanks and bringing his fellow midfielders into play. Made two good challenges to thwart Reading attacks and was a calm figure in possession as things became a little more frantic in the second period. 7

Flynn Downes

The academy graduate clearly enjoys playing under Lambert. He’s taken the added responsibility on his shoulders, both in open play and on set-pieces, and regularly popped up all over the pitch to make tackles, play short incisive passes and latch onto loose balls. Began to tire in the second period but kept going. 8

Trevoh Chalobah challenges at Reading Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah challenges at Reading Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah

The Chelsea loanee is prone to errors and concentration lapses but was much more in control during this encounter. Passed and moved well high up the pitch but didn’t have the same impact as his fellow midfielders. Got into advanced positions on the right flank on a number of occasions but wasn’t able to create anything when given the chance to cross. 6

Gwion Edwards

A superb strike for the opening goal as the Welshman proved a real threat throughout a first half dominated by the Blues. He left his wing on a few occasions to threaten through the middle, while a superb pass set Roberts away in the first period. He looked exhausted by the end as he completed 90 minutes in an energetic high press. 7

Reading keeper Anssi Jaakkola reclaims the ball from under Jordan Roberts during the second half Picture Pagepix Reading keeper Anssi Jaakkola reclaims the ball from under Jordan Roberts during the second half Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears

An excellent display from the former Colchester man. He was once again deployed wide but wasn’t simply the ‘willing runner’ we have seen in many of his displays from the wing in recent years. He showed that he is more than that, linking play with neat passes, coming inside to make space for himself and combining well with Knudsen. He took his goal superbly and was a threat for much of the afternoon prior to being withdrawn. 8

Jordan Roberts

Asked to lead the line again and did so with the intensity and commitment he displayed a week ago against Preston, all while having more of a goal threat himself. Won flick ons and brought others into play as required before being withdrawn just before the hour mark. 7

Luke Chambers and Jordan Roberts combine to miss a first half headed chance at Reading Picture Pagepix Luke Chambers and Jordan Roberts combine to miss a first half headed chance at Reading Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson (for Roberts, 58)

Used his pace well against a tiring Reading backline but wasn’t able to threaten the Royals’ goal. Had one moment where he got in behind and had the chance to shoot, but he ultimately decided to cross when he had little support. 6

Danny Rowe (for Sears, 82)

Had little impact on the game but good to see him back on the pitch once again. 5