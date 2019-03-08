Record field at Ipswich parkrun

Runners enjoyed sunny conditions at the Ipswich parkrun.

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on a record-breaking Ipswich parkrun

It was a record-breaking day at the Ipswich parkrun, with dogs as well runners in action

Ipswich parkrun celebrated a new record on a sun-kissed Saturday morning, as a highest-ever total of 502 runners, joggers and walkers congregated for the 346th staging of the event, held over a two-lap course at Christchurch Park.

An impressive 78 of the field chalked up personal bests around the 5K course, making the most of the conditions. It was a two-lap route from Mansion House Cafe.

Michael Fuller, of Ipswich Harriers, led home the field in a time of 18mins 12secs, some way adrift of his PB for the event of 17:08. Fuller was just three seconds ahead of runner-up Liam White (PB of 18:15), while third-placed Andrew Farn also notched a PB (18:26).

Teenager Freya Spruit, a first-time visitor to the Ipswich parkrun, was the first female finisher in 19:11. She has run most of her parkruns in Bath.

Runners tackling the 5K course at Christchurch Park on Saturday morning. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Runners tackling the 5K course at Christchurch Park on Saturday morning. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Ipswich Harriers youngster Francesca Mann (11-14 year-old age group) recorded 20:32 in second, while veteran Val Jennings (55-59) was third in 21:28.