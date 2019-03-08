Multiple red cards as Felixstowe throw away 3-0 lead in bad-tempered Brentwood clash

Armani Schaar celebrating Felixstowe and Walton United's third goal - but they would be pegged back all the way from 3-0 up to 3-3 in a bad-tempered clash with Brentwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Isthmian North Felixstowe & Walton United 3 Brentwood Town 3 There were no winners on Saturday at the Goldstar Ground where an ill-disciplined clash between Felixstowe & Walton and Brentwood Town was reduced to farce with eight yellow cards and two reds, followed by another two red cards for Brentwood coaches after the final whistle, writes Barry Grossmith.

Armani Schaar makes it 3-0 to Felixstowe & Walton against Bretwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Armani Schaar makes it 3-0 to Felixstowe & Walton against Bretwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

With the score level and the 90 minutes up, an attempt at taking a quick free kick by the home side was blocked by a visiting defender, with this incident alone leading to three yellows and two reds.

It was a disappointing end to a game in which Felixstowe, who have struggled to find the back of the net this season, found themselves three up with less than half an hour to go.

Somehow, they managed to concede three goals and remain stuck in 18th place just three points above bottom-placed Romford.

It was the perfect start for the Seasiders when the referee played the advantage, allowing Jordy Matthews to cross from the right for Josh Kerridge to power in from outside the box on three minutes.

Then, with a quarter of an hour gone, Callum Bennett fired straight into the back of the net from a free kick just outside the box.

Performances at Witham and at home to Maldon recently have been encouraging despite resulting in two defeats and the first half on Saturday was also looking good.

The referee's decision to deny Brentwood what appeared to be a stonewall penalty on 25 minutes allowed Felixstowe to take a two-goal lead into half time.

Within a minute of the restart, a Henry Barley free kick saw Armani Schaar extend the Seasiders' lead but that was it for the afternoon for Stuart Boardley's boys.

A Brentwood corner after 62 minutes resulted in a goalmouth scramble and Abdul Salami reducing the deficit. Five minutes later, Salami repeated the feat following another corner from the right.

Callum Bennett's free kick puts Felixstowe and Walton United 2-0 up against Brentwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Callum Bennett's free kick puts Felixstowe and Walton United 2-0 up against Brentwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

A swift counter attack by the visitors with 15 minutes left saw Andrew Freeman equalize and hopes of three points for Felixstowe drift away.

The unedifying end to the game saw Brentwood's Jack Dickinson and Felixstowe's Miles Powell sent off.