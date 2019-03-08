Cornishmen make the long journey worthwhile as Bury lose to Redruth

Ben Cooper battles through the Redruth defence Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Bury St Edmunds 17 Redruth 19

Redruth deservedly took the spoils with a hard fought victory at a windswept Greene King Haberden, three second half tries sealed the game in a scrappy match, writes Simon Lord.

The key to the Cornishmen’s victory was a strong defensive display, particularly in the first half when they restricted Bury to just three points despite the hosts having the strong wind at their backs.

It was a puzzling display by Bury.

With the elements at their back and a firm dry playing surface, one expected The Wolfpack to kick deep and stretch the visitors with fast wide attacks. Instead, the wind was hardly used, and Bury engaged in a physical exchange against a large well drilled Redruth side.

Ben Leng’s driving run earned Bury a penalty mid way through the half, but Limlei’s successful kick was a poor return for having had the majority of territory, possession and elements in their favour.

Redruth immediately went onto the front foot and scored within three minutes of the second half. Richie Kevern pushed his men forward before, the Cornish pack took over and finally Todd Prisk crashed his way over from just five metres.

Bury responded well with skipper Ben Leng weaving his way over from 15 metres following Afflecks clever off load, to get the hosts back in front but the lead did not last long.

Early engagement at a scrum was seized upon by scrum half Kevern to send his side downfield before the ball was worked wide for Bond to squeeze over in the right corner. Simmonds could not quite convert but the visitors now led 12-10.

Both sides midfield defences were on top and it took the power of the Redrtuh pack to create the next score. A strong drive allowed Kevern to pounce on the scrappy ball at the back of a Bury scrum and dart towards the line. The scrum half was stopped short but former Wolpack Prop, Loma Kivalu was on hand to smash over from 2m. Simmonds added the extras and the Cornish had a 9 point cushion.

The visitors would play the last few moments with only 13 men, just as Bury had finished in the previous fixture in Cornwall.

It took until the 80th minute for Bury to score again. Will Affleck dummying his way over. Limlei’s successful conversion was the final act of the game.