Referee for Norwich v Ipswich derby clash named

Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Peter Bankes has been confirmed as the referee for this Sunday’s derby clash between Norwich City and Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence has words with referee Peter Bankes back in 2016. Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence has words with referee Peter Bankes back in 2016. Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Merseyside-based referee has show 117 yellow and four red cards during 27 matches so far this season, the majority of which have been in the Championship.

Bankes oversaw two Ipswich games last season, a 1-1 draw at Bolton in which just two players were booked and a 2-0 home victory over Reading, showing seven yellows.

Averaging over four yellows a match, the official showed an unusually high 12 bookings in a championship game earlier this season, as Brentford won 2-1 at home against Nottingham Forest in September, with a melee breaking out after Bankes had booked a home player for diving to try and win a penalty.

The assistant referees at Carrow Road will be Paul Hodskinson and Mark Dwyer, and the fourth official will be Andy Woolmer.

Just three yellow cards were shown during the 1-1 derby draw at Portman Road earlier this season, with Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey cutting it fine with a poor tackle after coming on at half-time.

The last player to be sent off on derby day was Ipswich defender Christophe Berra at Carrow Road in the play-off semi-final second leg at Carrow Road in May 2015, using his hand to prevent a Nathan Redmond goal in the 49th minute with the score at 0-0.