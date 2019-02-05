Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Referee for Norwich v Ipswich derby clash named

05 February, 2019 - 15:55
Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Peter Bankes has been confirmed as the referee for this Sunday’s derby clash between Norwich City and Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence has words with referee Peter Bankes back in 2016. Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLERFormer Town loanee Tom Lawrence has words with referee Peter Bankes back in 2016. Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Merseyside-based referee has show 117 yellow and four red cards during 27 matches so far this season, the majority of which have been in the Championship.

Bankes oversaw two Ipswich games last season, a 1-1 draw at Bolton in which just two players were booked and a 2-0 home victory over Reading, showing seven yellows.

MORE: On This Day in Town history - Haynes fires famous derby day winner

Averaging over four yellows a match, the official showed an unusually high 12 bookings in a championship game earlier this season, as Brentford won 2-1 at home against Nottingham Forest in September, with a melee breaking out after Bankes had booked a home player for diving to try and win a penalty.

The assistant referees at Carrow Road will be Paul Hodskinson and Mark Dwyer, and the fourth official will be Andy Woolmer.

Just three yellow cards were shown during the 1-1 derby draw at Portman Road earlier this season, with Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey cutting it fine with a poor tackle after coming on at half-time.

MORE: Keane wants to team up with Quaner on derby day

The last player to be sent off on derby day was Ipswich defender Christophe Berra at Carrow Road in the play-off semi-final second leg at Carrow Road in May 2015, using his hand to prevent a Nathan Redmond goal in the 49th minute with the score at 0-0.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mystery of dead porpoise washed up on Suffolk beach

The porpoise was found washed up on the Suffolk shore Picture: LOUISA HATWELL

Car with number plate ‘obscured by road grime’ stopped by police

The car was stopped by police in Ipswich because it had a dirty number plate. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

See world’s most advanced bionic hand in action

Researchers from the University of Essex say there is now a direct mechanical connection with the bones, making the hand feel much more part of the body than previous bionic hands Picture: DR MAX ORTIZ CATALAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists