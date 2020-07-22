E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:01 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 22 July 2020

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews trained with the Ipswich Town goalkeepers today as the Blues returned to Playford Road for their first session since March.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth system at Norwich, is a free agent after leaving Bolton at the end of last season, following their relegation to League Two.

He was one of only a handful of players who remained with Wanderers during their financial troubles last summer and was one of the club’s standout players last season despite their eventual relegation.

You may also want to watch:

Matthews, who lives locally, trained with Ipswich earlier today, having been given permission by manager Paul Lambert after asking to link up with the Blues to keep himself fit as he looks for a new club.

As things stand, Tomas Holy is the only senior goalkeeper with Ipswich following the departure of loanee Will Norris, with youngsters Harry Wright and Adam Przybek backing him up.

It’s possible the Blues could look to sign a senior goalkeeper this summer to provide experienced competition for Holy, with Matthews potentially fitting the bill.

He was a goalkeeper who interested the Blues last summer, prior to the signing of Norris, and has interest from Championship clubs and from abroad.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim in Bury St Edmunds ‘substance’ attack is released from hospital

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Many office staff set to continue home working despite calls for return

Major employers like Willis (from where this was taken) and Axa are some way from working with full offices. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich to London line reopened after person hit by train

Service from Ipswich to London were cancelled this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN