Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews trained with the Ipswich Town goalkeepers today as the Blues returned to Playford Road for their first session since March.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth system at Norwich, is a free agent after leaving Bolton at the end of last season, following their relegation to League Two.

He was one of only a handful of players who remained with Wanderers during their financial troubles last summer and was one of the club’s standout players last season despite their eventual relegation.

Matthews, who lives locally, trained with Ipswich earlier today, having been given permission by manager Paul Lambert after asking to link up with the Blues to keep himself fit as he looks for a new club.

As things stand, Tomas Holy is the only senior goalkeeper with Ipswich following the departure of loanee Will Norris, with youngsters Harry Wright and Adam Przybek backing him up.

It’s possible the Blues could look to sign a senior goalkeeper this summer to provide experienced competition for Holy, with Matthews potentially fitting the bill.

He was a goalkeeper who interested the Blues last summer, prior to the signing of Norris, and has interest from Championship clubs and from abroad.