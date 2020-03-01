E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town rumour: Warnock lined up as Lambert replacement if slump continues

PUBLISHED: 11:17 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 01 March 2020

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Veteran boss Neil Warnock has been lined up as replacement for Paul Lambert if Ipswich Town 'fail to arrest their alarming slump in form', reports the Sunday Mirror.

Lambert signed a new five-year deal on New Year's Day, but it's understood there are performance-related break clauses in that contract and a general cap on the pay-off required to part company with both the Blues boss and his staff should owner Marcus Evans decide a change is needed in the hot-seat.

MORE: 'It's definitely the right decision' - Town chief explains thinking behind Lambert's surprise five-year deal

Ipswich have slipped from first to ninth in the League One table in little more than a month. Yesterday's 2-1 loss at Blackpool was their fifth defeat in seven matches and leaves them five points adrift of the play-off places heading into quickfire home matches against in-form duo Fleetwood and Coventry this week.

MORE: 'If you don't want pressure, don't play for the football club' - Lambert on 2-1 defeat at Blackpool

After winning eight of their opening 11 matches, the Blues have struggled to be clinical or consistent. Since a 1-0 win at Fleetwood on October 5, they have claimed just 25 points from 23 games (W6 D7 L10).

Warnock, 71, was directly quizzed about his potential interest in the Ipswich job, should it come up, just prior to Lambert signing his new deal. Speaking on talkSport, the former Sheffield United, Leeds and Cardiff boss - who has eight promotions on his CV - said: "If the right thing comes up I'm not really bothered what it is. I just want to enjoy myself until the end of the season."

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which shops want to open in Felixstowe?

A study has revealed a list of shops wanting to open in Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sunday Snap: Two milestone men, Holy’s rollercoaster day, Mowbray’s helping hand and a load of rubbish on the pitch

The Bloomfield Road pitch at full-time on Saturday. Picture: ANDYWARREN

Investigations continue after raid finds £2,000 of cocaine and cannabis

Police seized class A and B drugs after a raid in Spashett Road, Lowestoft, on February 11, 2020. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Hair and beauty business owner speaks of ‘upsetting’ break-in

Emilia Hair and Beauty Studio in Great Colman Street, Ipswich, was broken into on Friday Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town rumour: Warnock lined up as Lambert replacement if slump continues

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA
Drive 24