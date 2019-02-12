Town U18s beat table-toppers Cardiff with 10 men
PUBLISHED: 14:44 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 02 March 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town’s Under-18s beat top-of-the-table Cardiff City 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.
The young Blues were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Zak Brown was brought down in the area, but his spot kicked was saved by Cardiff keeper Ratcliffe with a great low stop.
The visitors went on to take the lead when Sam Bowen fired home a loose ball on the volley after a corner was not cleared.
Adem Atay and Kieron Dyer’s side levelled the game after the break when Lounes Foudil headed home from close-range, then took the lead when Brown latched onto Lewis Reed’s great flick before rounding the keeper and finishing from a tight angle for his second goal in two games.
Town finished the game with 10-men after Brown was shown a red card after two bookable offences in the final minutes of an a very eventful game for the young forward.
But the Blues were able to hold out for a big three points and move up to second in the table.
The table-topping U23s are next action at Playford Road on Monday when they face Burnley (1pm ko).
TOWN: Egan, Viral (Wyss), Vega, Alexander, Fehrenbach, Henderson, Ruffles, Gibbs, Brown, Foudil, Simpson (Reed).