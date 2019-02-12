Town U18s beat table-toppers Cardiff with 10 men

Zak Brown celebrates with goalscorer Lounes Foudil Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under-18s beat top-of-the-table Cardiff City 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zak Brown brought down for a first half penalty Picture: ROSS HALLS Zak Brown brought down for a first half penalty Picture: ROSS HALLS

The young Blues were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Zak Brown was brought down in the area, but his spot kicked was saved by Cardiff keeper Ratcliffe with a great low stop.

The visitors went on to take the lead when Sam Bowen fired home a loose ball on the volley after a corner was not cleared.

Cardiff City players celebrate going in front Picture: ROSS HALLS Cardiff City players celebrate going in front Picture: ROSS HALLS

Adem Atay and Kieron Dyer’s side levelled the game after the break when Lounes Foudil headed home from close-range, then took the lead when Brown latched onto Lewis Reed’s great flick before rounding the keeper and finishing from a tight angle for his second goal in two games.

Town finished the game with 10-men after Brown was shown a red card after two bookable offences in the final minutes of an a very eventful game for the young forward.

Adam Atay and Kieron Dyer Picture: ROSS HALLS Adam Atay and Kieron Dyer Picture: ROSS HALLS

But the Blues were able to hold out for a big three points and move up to second in the table.

The table-topping U23s are next action at Playford Road on Monday when they face Burnley (1pm ko).

Lounes Foudil heads home the young Blues equaliser Picture: ROSS HALLS Lounes Foudil heads home the young Blues equaliser Picture: ROSS HALLS

TOWN: Egan, Viral (Wyss), Vega, Alexander, Fehrenbach, Henderson, Ruffles, Gibbs, Brown, Foudil, Simpson (Reed).