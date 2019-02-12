Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Judge named in Ireland squad for two European Championship qualifiers

PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 07 March 2019

Alan Judge has been called up by the Republic of Ireland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Alan Judge has been called up by the Republic of Ireland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has been named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for two games later this month.

Alan Judge with a long range shot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comAlan Judge with a long range shot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Judge, who joined the Blues from Brentford in January, has been called-up by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy for the European Championships qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

McCarthy’s side face Gibraltar away on Saturday March 23, then host Georgia in Dublin three days later.

The former Blues boss was at Portman Road to watch his old side’s 1-1 draws with Derby and Stoke in February, where he was also watching striker Will Keane before his current hamstring injury ruled him out of contention.

MORE: ‘There is no better man to rebuild the club’ - Lambert backed to bring the Blues back

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy (left) watching the Ipswich Town v Derby County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFormer Town manager Mick McCarthy (left) watching the Ipswich Town v Derby County. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Judge has previously won five Ireland caps and has scored one international goal.

There is an option in Judge’s contract to extend his current deal for next season, with the midfielder recently saying it was ‘more in the club’s favour... a bit of both actually’, with Blues boss Paul Lambert agreeing that was a good description of the situation.

MORE: ‘So many things that come into play when thinking about the future’ – Judge on Town contract talks

Speaking in an interview for match day programme for last weekend’s game with Reading, Judge said: “Hopefully we will start talking over the next few weeks and we will see where it goes.

“I am really enjoying my football. I am playing in the position where I want to play. There are so many things that come into play when thinking about the future.”

McCarthy has also called up former Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick, now of Sheffield United.

Mick McCarthy has named his provisional Republic of Ireland squadMick McCarthy has named his provisional Republic of Ireland squad

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Three fire crews tackle blaze at three-storey house in Red Lodge

Three fire crews were sent to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists