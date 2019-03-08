Irish youngsters called up for Under 21 clash during international break

Barry Cotter beats his man and goes forward in Ipswich's U23 victory over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

A trio of Ipswich Town youngsters have been called up to the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad for their clash with Luxembourg during the international break.

Corrie Ndaba captained Town U23s in their 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS Corrie Ndaba captained Town U23s in their 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Barry Cotter, Corrie Ndaba and Aaron Drinan have all been named in the squad for the clash on March 24.

Cotter made two first-team appearances towards the end of last season while Ndaba, who recently signed a professional deal with the club, has travelled with the senior squad for Blues’ last two fixtures against West Brom and Bristol City respectively.

Both have featured regularly for Gerard Nash’s table-topping U23 side this term.

Drinan is currently on loan at Waterford until the end of June but has yet to score for the League of Ireland club.

Aaron Drinan is on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS Aaron Drinan is on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Alan Judge and Jonas Knudsen have been called up for Ireland and Denmark duty during the international break.