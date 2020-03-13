E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I think it's the right decision' - Bury boss Chenery on league's response to Coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 20:09 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 13 March 2020

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, right, walking onto the pitch at Walsham-le-Willows on Tuesday night.

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, right, walking onto the pitch at Walsham-le-Willows on Tuesday night.

Archant

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, has described the BetVictor Isthmian League's decision to postpone this weekend's games, and the following midweek fixtures, as 'the right decision.'

Hadleigh United boss Christian ApplefordHadleigh United boss Christian Appleford

Both the Southern League and Isthmian League, embracing the leading non-league clubs from Suffolk and Essex at Steps Three and Four, in addition to the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League (Steps Five and Six) have postponed this weekend's fixtures in response to the spread of the Coronavirus.

'I think that this is the right decision, in the light of what has happened from the Premier League downwards,' explained Bury boss Chenery following today's announcement,

'I know that the officials from Step One through to Step Four had a meeting at lunchtime.

'We are in a situation that has never happened before, and I think it's a fluid situation as well.

'It's all out of our hands. We just have to adhere to the advice from those above.

You may also want to watch:

- Leagues postpone matches

'If the games were played this weekend, I think it would left more unanswered questions,' added Chenery.

Bury were due to play away at Isthmian League North runaway leaders Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow afternoon, hoping to boost their play-off hopes.

Meanwhile, Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford, whose side were due to entertain second-placed Norwich United in a Thurlow Nunn Premier clash tomorrow, agreed that it was 'probably the right decision' to postpone the next few matches.

Appleford said: 'It's a shame but, as frustrating as it is, I think it's probably the right thing to do.

'However, I would like a bit more clarity, as to what the long-term plan is, because there is still so much uncertainty.

'For instance, will the season be resumed? What happens with players' contracts, and what will happen with all the promotions and relegations if the season isn't concluded? What is the actual plan?

'There are so many ifs and buts, and I'm not sure either whether to bring all my players in for training, if that's the right thing to do. I'd like to know what the plan is,' added Appleford.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been released Picture:Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus forces the cancellation of May’s PCC and local elections

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24