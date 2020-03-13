'I think it's the right decision' - Bury boss Chenery on league's response to Coronavirus outbreak

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, right, walking onto the pitch at Walsham-le-Willows on Tuesday night. Archant

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, has described the BetVictor Isthmian League's decision to postpone this weekend's games, and the following midweek fixtures, as 'the right decision.'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hadleigh United boss Christian Appleford Hadleigh United boss Christian Appleford

Both the Southern League and Isthmian League, embracing the leading non-league clubs from Suffolk and Essex at Steps Three and Four, in addition to the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League (Steps Five and Six) have postponed this weekend's fixtures in response to the spread of the Coronavirus.

'I think that this is the right decision, in the light of what has happened from the Premier League downwards,' explained Bury boss Chenery following today's announcement,

'I know that the officials from Step One through to Step Four had a meeting at lunchtime.

'We are in a situation that has never happened before, and I think it's a fluid situation as well.

'It's all out of our hands. We just have to adhere to the advice from those above.

You may also want to watch:

- Leagues postpone matches

'If the games were played this weekend, I think it would left more unanswered questions,' added Chenery.

Bury were due to play away at Isthmian League North runaway leaders Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow afternoon, hoping to boost their play-off hopes.

Meanwhile, Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford, whose side were due to entertain second-placed Norwich United in a Thurlow Nunn Premier clash tomorrow, agreed that it was 'probably the right decision' to postpone the next few matches.

Appleford said: 'It's a shame but, as frustrating as it is, I think it's probably the right thing to do.

'However, I would like a bit more clarity, as to what the long-term plan is, because there is still so much uncertainty.

'For instance, will the season be resumed? What happens with players' contracts, and what will happen with all the promotions and relegations if the season isn't concluded? What is the actual plan?

'There are so many ifs and buts, and I'm not sure either whether to bring all my players in for training, if that's the right thing to do. I'd like to know what the plan is,' added Appleford.