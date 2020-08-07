‘He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here’ - Town target Keogh signs for MK Dons

Former Derby County captain Richard Keogh has signed for MK Dons. Picture: MK DONS Archant

MK Dons have completed the signing of Ipswich Town target Richard Keogh.

Richard Keogh was controversially sacked by Derby County last October. Photo: PA Richard Keogh was controversially sacked by Derby County last October. Photo: PA

We reported on Monday how the Blues were considering a move for the Republic of Ireland international this summer, as Paul Lambert looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign. However, he has now completed a move to MK Dons.

Keogh had been without a club since being controversially sacked by Derby County last October following his involvement, as a passenger, in a car crash which ultimately saw team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett convicted of drink driving.

The defender remains in a legal dispute with the Rams following his sacking and also remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained in the crash, with a return date in October said to be possible.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Keogh told the Dons’ club website.

Former Derby County stalwart Richard Keogh is aiming to be fit by November following a lomg-term knee injury. Photo: PA Former Derby County stalwart Richard Keogh is aiming to be fit by November following a lomg-term knee injury. Photo: PA

“Once I spoke to Russ and saw the vision and playing style he has – it just felt like the right fit for me.

“I can’t be more excited, it’s a fantastic set up here and I really believe in what Russ is trying to build here - I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for me. When I saw he got the MK Dons job I was always keeping an eye out for how he was doing, to do what he did in the short space of time, to change the philosophy and the culture in that period was fantastic

“We want to play an exciting brand of football and when you do that – people buy in and feel excited about it. I can’t wait to get on the shirt and I’m looking forward now, I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited and hungry to play and push this team forward.”

Dons manager Russell Martin said: “I’m really pleased, this is one we’ve worked really hard for. Once I knew he was available I was desperate to bring him in. I know how much he’ll bring on and off the pitch, I think he’s exactly what we need in terms of the dressing room, and I think he’ll bring as much off the pitch as he will on it.

“I’ve talked a lot about the culture we’re trying to build being just as important as anything and he’s going to add a huge amount to us. He was desperate to come here and sees the project we are trying to build – that’s so important that someone wants to be part of this football club.”

Martin added, “He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here and, for me, it’s a massive signing and it’s a statement from him to say he wants to be part of it. He’s been my number one target in that position for a long time – so I’m delighted to have it over the line.”