Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 November 2018

Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Copyright Ashley Pickering

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

He's appointed Noel Hunt as his assistantHe's appointed Noel Hunt as his assistant

Wellens, who played seven games for Ipswich in 2012, replaces Phil Brown, who was sacked on Sunday with the Robins 17th in League Two.

He’s appointed Hunt, who played 12 games for the Blues in 2014/15, as his assistant at the County Ground. Hunt was previously playing for Waterford in Ireland - a club also run by Swindon owner Lee Power.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to manage a football club that is well-run, has a good infrastructure, and a tradition, over the last six or seven years, of playing a style that I want to play,” former Oldham manager Wellens said.

“I want to get the ball down, play positive, quick, passing football and bring results and success to this football club, because at this moment it is underachieving.”

Wellens’ time at Ipswich is best remembered for his comments following Paul Jewell’s departure in which he questioned how many players at the club cared about the predicament the Blues found themselves in.

“The new manager needs to come in and put a rocket up a few backsides,” he said in 2012.

“There is not enough people here, for me, that care about losing a game of football, their careers and care about football in general.

“One of the coaches said the manager (Jewell) got a bit of stick for bringing in so many loan players.

Luke Woolfenden in action for Swindon Town. Picture: DAVE EVANSLuke Woolfenden in action for Swindon Town. Picture: DAVE EVANS

“But it is actually loan players who care – which is a sad indictment of the players that are already here, if that is the case.”

Wellens takes over a Swindon side including young Ipswich loanee Luke Woolfenden.

Topic Tags:

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

52 minutes ago Andy Warren
Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury return

10:40 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

ANDY WARREN takes a look at the changes made by Paul Lambert since his appointment as Ipswich Town manager.

Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

35 minutes ago Andy Warren
Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Yesterday, 12:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

Yesterday, 11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

Yesterday, 10:14 Andy Warren
Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Yesterday, 06:00
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Karl Fuller reflects on the Reading draw, plus the generosity of Ipswich Town fans

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Sunday, November 11, 2018 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Most read

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury return

Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24