Non-League Podcast... Rick Andrews.... From Yarmouth to Vegas and the 'Old Gold & Blacks'

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews.

In a fascinating podcast, Rick opens up about life managing a club that has become one of the most high-profile ones in Suffolk.

He also talks about his family, why he has come off social media and what his future hopes are:-

Plus:-

- Having just seven players!

- Youth coaching fun and games

- From 40 to 400 fans

- The interim boss

- Dealing with egos

- A word of advice for youngsters

- Moving up the pyramid

- Raising the bar

- Bramble and Bowditch

- From Yarmouth to Vegas

- Vegan sausage rolls!

- AND MUCH, MUCH MORE