Non-League Podcast... Rick Andrews.... From Yarmouth to Vegas and the 'Old Gold & Blacks'

20 February, 2020 - 07:30
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews.

In a fascinating podcast, Rick opens up about life managing a club that has become one of the most high-profile ones in Suffolk.

He also talks about his family, why he has come off social media and what his future hopes are:-

Plus:-

- Having just seven players!

- Youth coaching fun and games

- From 40 to 400 fans

- The interim boss

- Dealing with egos

- A word of advice for youngsters

- Moving up the pyramid

- Raising the bar

- Bramble and Bowditch

- From Yarmouth to Vegas

- Vegan sausage rolls!

- AND MUCH, MUCH MORE

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

