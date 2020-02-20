Non-League Podcast... Rick Andrews.... From Yarmouth to Vegas and the 'Old Gold & Blacks'
20 February, 2020 - 07:30
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews.
In a fascinating podcast, Rick opens up about life managing a club that has become one of the most high-profile ones in Suffolk.
He also talks about his family, why he has come off social media and what his future hopes are:-
Plus:-
- Having just seven players!
- Youth coaching fun and games
- From 40 to 400 fans
- The interim boss
- Dealing with egos
- A word of advice for youngsters
- Moving up the pyramid
- Raising the bar
- Bramble and Bowditch
- From Yarmouth to Vegas
- Vegan sausage rolls!
- AND MUCH, MUCH MORE