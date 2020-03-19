Your Posts

‘We shouldn’t have driven out McCarthy’...

Mick McCarthy.... were some Town fans right to hound him out Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The big difference in our Ipswich squad at present is the quality of the new signings we have made.

Mick McCarthy left a really good quality squad with some top players picked up for little money.

The ‘proclaimed’ messiah, Paul Hurst, spent a lot of money on what I would suggest are very ordinary players.

Then, McCarthy’s top signings were sold off for profit, but replaced with pretty expensive, and in my opinion, poorer quality alternatives... that’s just my viewpoint anyhow!

In the name of the club, we shouldn’t have driven out McCarthy.

I like Paul Lambert but his record speaks for itself.

Joe Walsh

