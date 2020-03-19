E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘We shouldn’t have driven out McCarthy’...

19 March, 2020 - 11:00
Mick McCarthy.... were some Town fans right to hound him out Photo: STEVE WALLER

We welcome your posts on Ipswich Town and will publish them... Town fan JOE WALSH has sent in his thoughts. Join in....

The big difference in our Ipswich squad at present is the quality of the new signings we have made.

Mick McCarthy left a really good quality squad with some top players picked up for little money.

The ‘proclaimed’ messiah, Paul Hurst, spent a lot of money on what I would suggest are very ordinary players.

Then, McCarthy’s top signings were sold off for profit, but replaced with pretty expensive, and in my opinion, poorer quality alternatives... that’s just my viewpoint anyhow!

In the name of the club, we shouldn’t have driven out McCarthy.

I like Paul Lambert but his record speaks for itself.

Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh

