Fowler on his struggle to get into management... including a failed bid for the Ipswich Town job

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 24 April 2020

Robbie Fowler applied for the Ipswich Town job in 2018. Picture: PA

Archant

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed his struggle to get into management in English football, which included a failed bid for the Ipswich Town job.

Robbie Fowler scored more than 170 goals during his time as a Liverpool player. Picture: PARobbie Fowler scored more than 170 goals during his time as a Liverpool player. Picture: PA

Fowler, now 45, had been looking to get into management for much of the last decade before taking on the job Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar a year ago.

Prior to that, though, he had spent many years attempting to begin his managerial career in England, where he says he applied for four jobs with current League One clubs without getting so much as an interview.

We can reveal Fowler applied for the Town job in the summer of 2018 following the departure of Mick McCarthy and prior to the appointment of Paul Hurst.

Fowler wasn’t interviewed for the job at that time, with Hurst, Jack Ross, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard the four men reaching the final stages of owner Marcus Evans’ search.

“Nothing,” Fowler said in an interview with the Daily Mail, when asked about how his search for a job in England had gone.

“It was just the odd thank you. Sometimes there wasn’t even a thanks.

“My reputation always went against me,’ he added. “I’m passionate about football and I wanted to go there to show how serious I am about management. I need to get rid of that stigma.

“You go over there and you hear people say, ‘Oh, he’s going to do this and that, is he?’ A lot of people in Australia wanted me to fail. I’m not sure they embrace the foreign manager.”

Scott Parker, now at Fulham, was another prospective manager interviewed by Evans.

Fowler on his struggle to get into management... including a failed bid for the Ipswich Town job

