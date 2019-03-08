Video

'I'll keep plugging away and hopefully get my chance' - Roberts hopes his brace may lead to league opportunities

Jordan Roberts scored twice as Town beat Spurs U21s 2-1 at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town forward Jordan Roberts knows it will be tough to break into the top-of-the-table Blues' first XI in the league, but he's hoping that last night's brace will at least start putting the idea in boss Paul Lambert's head.

Jordan Roberts throws himself at a cross but just fails to convert. against Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLER Jordan Roberts throws himself at a cross but just fails to convert. against Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Roberts scored his first goals for the club as a young Town side came from behind to see off a Spurs U21 team 2-1 in their first-ever game in the EFL Trophy.

And while he knows that red-hot strikers James Norwood (five goals) and Kayden Jackson (four goals) are nailed on starters in the league campaign for now, he hopes that he's done enough to start to work himself into that mix.

He said: "It was good. From a personal point of view, to be out there playing, it's a great feeling - there's no better feeling. Overall, boys coming back from injury and getting minutes under their belt means there's healthy competition in the team and it gives the manager different options and different thoughts in his head going into next week in the league.

"It's been a tough few weeks for me but I'm here to show what I can do and for me to be out there playing it's what I want to do - score goals and be out there with the boys.

"It's been a long time coming for me. I've had chances and not been able to score, but, for me to go out there and score, it's a confidence boost."

Roberts also confirmed that there was interest in him on transfer deadline day, but stressed he always wanted to stay and prove himself at Portman Road. MORE: Norwood nominated for player of the month award - and you can vote here! He explained: "There was a few things in the air but I want to stay here and show what I can do, given the opportunity." And Roberts hopes the next opportunity for him could come in the league - Town have ten days off following the postponement of their trip to Rochdale on Saturday due to international call-ups, so will next host promotion rivals Doncaster on September 14. The hard-working forward intends to use that time to further his claim for a place in the side which faces Rovers at Portman Road. "All you can do is train hard during the week and give it your all," he said. "Everyone wants to be out there playing but at the end of the day he (Lambert) can only pick 11 players come Saturday. Jordan Roberts was quick to retrieve the ball after scoring his first against Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLER Jordan Roberts was quick to retrieve the ball after scoring his first against Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLER "I did my job today and it gives him an option in his head to maybe throw me in. But the manager makes his decisions and the boys are doing well in the league at the minute so you just got to keep plugging away. MORE: Player ratings from Town's win over Spurs U21 "Competition's healthy and there's no better feeling. It would be a different story if we were struggling and not scoring goals but to be chasing Nors and Jacko is a good feeling. "It's going to be hard to break in but I'll keep plugging away and hopefully get my chance in the league." He added: "We've got a great squad. The quality in the squad is second to none and you can see that today. It gives the manager a good problem in a way. I'm sure the lads are ready and want to get involved in what's going on at the club at the moment."