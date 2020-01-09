E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jordan Roberts joins Gillingham on loan

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 January 2020

Jordan Roberts celebrates after scoring against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Jordan Roberts celebrates after scoring against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town winger Jordan Roberts has joined League One rivals Gillingham on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was brought to Portman Road on a free transfer from Crawley under previous manager Paul Hurst but has found game time limited and is due to be out of contract this summer.

MORE: Ipswich and Bolton in discussions over Nsiala loan move

He's made 10 starts and seven substitute appearances for the Blues in all competitions, with his three goals all coming in EFL Trophy. One of those goals came in a 4-0 win against Gillingham at Portman Road back in October.

Roberts suffered a toe injury in that game and has featured just once since, in the penalty shootout triumph at Peterborough. His absence from the squad at Exeter last weekend suggested his time at Town was up.

MORE: Ipswich show interest in prolific non-league striker Rowe

Signed as a left-winger, Roberts was used as a makeshift striker when Paul Lambert first arrived at the club before quickly fading from the picture. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, making five sub appearances for the League Two champions.

