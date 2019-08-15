'We'll take the game to them' - Roberts says Town know they need three points at Posh

Jordan Roberts says Ipswich Town will go to Peterborough on Saturday knowing they need to win. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town don't fear anyone in League One - and will head to Peterborough on Saturday knowing they need three points to keep their good start to the season from stalling.

Jordan Roberts battles at Luton Picture: PAGEPIX Jordan Roberts battles at Luton Picture: PAGEPIX

So says attacker Jordan Roberts, who believes Town's 4,000 plus army of fans will prove the key in roaring them to victory at London Road in a clash between two sides tipped to be fighting it out in the promotion shake-up this campaign.

While Town have started with four points from their opening two games - a 1-0 win at Burton and a 1-1 draw with title favourites Sunderland - Posh have struggled thus far, losing all three of their matches in both league and Carabao Cup.

And, speaking after the Blues' 3-1 cup defeat at Luton on Tuesday night, Roberts said the team know Saturday is a big game, even so early in the season.

"Peterborough I think have lost both of their games, we've won one and drawn one so we'll be going into the game knowing that we need to pick up three points after dropping two points on Saturday," he added.

"We'll go there with our tails up, nothing to fear - we don't fear anyone in the league and we'll take the game to them.

Jordan Roberts says Town expect to challenge for the League One title this season. Picture: PAGEPIX Jordan Roberts says Town expect to challenge for the League One title this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

"We're coming with good fans and that's always a good thing, especially away from home it's probabaly the extra man we need, so we'll go there looking to win the game, of course."

Town are among the favourites to win the league this season, and sit in sixth spot after the first two fixtures, with Roberts, 25, saying that the team fully expect to mount a title challenge.

"The lads know what's in store," he explained. "Everyone's fully behind it, everyone's fully behind the manager, the fans can see it and, from the turnout of the fans, I think they know what's going on with the club and where we need to go, everyone's in good spirits.

"We as lads have bought into it and every day we go out there and train and work hard and on Saturdays we know what we need to achieve. We've set our goals for the season and when we go out there on Saturdays, we want to take it with both hands."

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

And Roberts insisted the reversal at Luton won't see the wheels fall off the Blues bus.

"It's always tough losing a game. no-one likes to lose," he said. "From a personal point of view I'm happy to be out there and fit, like a few of the other boys, but every game you go out there you want to win the game, so from that aspect it's disappointing.

"But we go again Saturday, there's always games around the corner, they come thick and fast, so we go again."