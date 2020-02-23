E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I apologise to the Ipswich fans who call me a cheat' - Oxford boss Robinson reflects on Portman Road victory

PUBLISHED: 14:43 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 23 February 2020

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has played down talk of him jumping ship to join League One rivals Blackpool.

Robinson has been made fourth favourite to become Simon Grayson's successor at Bloomfield Road, the place Town are visiting on Saturday, behind Nathan Jones, Paul Heckingbottom and Brian Barry Murphy.

"I don't know anything about that," said Robinson, speaking after the U's 1-0 win at Portman Road. "We have to be ambitious, that's the way it is.

"I've done many games. Whatever happens in my career it doesn't really matter to me, I only care where my players go.

"If something happens and things don't fit right at a certain place I know there will be other things I can go and do.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Four wins in 22 is pathetic... It feels like we're waiting to be put out of our misery

"Right now we're in a really good place and these players have given me everything. I'm so proud. The fans who have seen me here celebrating, that's a man who loves what he's doing."

Reflecting on a victory which moved Oxford to within a point of Ipswich, he said: "I'm proud to manage these players. The players showed a great calmness in sticking to the game plan.

"It's hard to break us down once we get a goal ahead. I apologise to the home fans who call me a cheat, but I'm sure if they went away to a top team they would want to do the same things to get a result."

He added: "It's a big step forward but I'm not getting carried away as it's always about tomorrow."

