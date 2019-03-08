Newmarket 10K wins for Jones and Robson

Odette Robson, pictured winning the first Simplyhealth Great East Run in Ipswich, tasted victory at the Newmarket 10K last weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

The annual Marcus Gynn Newmarket 10K road race, held over the normal undulating course from Stetchworth on Sunday, saw victories for Ben Jones and Odette Robson.

A field of 223 tackled the scenic 10-kilometre route, led home by a dominant Jones, of Cambridge & Coleridge, who was a minute clear. Jones clocked 33mins 24secs.

Neil Pollard, of the host club Newmarket Joggers, was a runner-up in an excellent personal best time of 34:32 (also first over-40 veteran), while there was an outstanding run by junior athlete Joe Robson, who was third in 35:44 and also the top under-21 athlete.

Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, who finished first at the previous morning's Ipswich parkrun over 5K, was the leading veteran at Newmarket and sixth overall in 36:52.

Meanwhile, Odette Robson was the first female finisher, as well as leading her Saint Edmund Pacers' club to the team award.

Over-45 veteran Robson was 20th overall in 40:31, with runner-up Sophie Darling, of Lincoln Wellington, just 21 seconds adrift in second slot and Cambridge & Coleridge's Rebecca Sharpe in third (41:25).

Jessie Gooderham boosted the winning Pacers' team with fourth slot (41:34), while Katie King (46:09) closed out the scoring team. It was a good day for the Bury St Edmunds-based Pacers, because Sharon Brandon scooped the top female over-50 award (47:45), and team-mate Dawn Marshall was the first over-55 (54:22).

The race was named after young Newmarket Joggers club member Marcus Gynn, who sadly lost his fight against Sarcoma cancer three years ago. The race helped to raise funds of £1,000 towards the Sarcoma UK.

In addition to a large contingent of Newmarket Joggers helping to organise and marshal the event, 16 also took part in the race.

Results

Top 20 men: 1 B Jones (Cam/Col) 33:24; 2 N Pollard (Newmarket Joggers) 34:32; 3 J Robson (Saint Edmund Pacers) 35:44; 4 H Beddows (Unattached) 35:49; 5 K Brady (Cam/Col) 36:35; 6 A Howlett (Fram/Flyers) 36:52; 7 J Anderson (Cam/Col) 37:21; 8 L Ashby (Un) 37:55; 9 T Bacon (Saffron Striders) 38:07; 10 M Hayden (Fram/Flyers) 38:19.

11 P Bulacz (Sudbury Joggers) 39:14; 12 A Belsom (Un) 39:15; 13 D Aguilar-Agon (Cam/Col) 39:33; 14 C Mower (Pacers) 39:39; 15 D Percy (Haverhill RC) 39:57; 16 M Lawrence (Haverhill RC) 40:14; 17 T Hayden (Fram/Flyers) 40:14; 18 J Favell (Un) 40:24; 19 S Ellis (Halstead RR) 40:26; 20 J Bevan (Newmarket) 50:55.

Top 10 ladies: 1 O Robson (Pacers) 40:31; 2 S Darling (Lincoln) 40:52; 3 R Sharpe (Cam/Col) 41:25; 4 J Gooderham (Pacers) 41:34; 5 L Thomas (Ely Runners) 43:23; 6 K Millard (Lonely Goat RC) 43:57; 7 A Armour (Un) 45:17; 8 K King (Pacers) 46:09; 9 D Spring (Un) 46:44; 10 E Saggers (Un) 47:06.