E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Ipswich back in action as Lambert's men visit Spotland for first time

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2019

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action when they visit Rochdale for the first time this evening - 7.45pm.

The Blues go into this game following a free weekend, in which they were supposed to take on Bury before they were removed from the league earlier this season.

They lost top spot to Wycombe at the weekend, but could reclaim it under the lights at Spotland.

"I think we've started games really well," Lambert said of his side this season. "I think we've been aggressive with the game, not physically but aggressive the way we play, and it's important to start really well.

"And every game we've started well we've gone on to win and I think that's an important thing. So we have to start well and if we do that hopefully we get another good result. But I'm really happy with our form at this moment."

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Quad bike vandals doing doughnuts damage football pitches

Vandals caused damage to two pitches at Stowupland Falcons FC Picture: STUART HOWEL/STOWUPLAND FALCONS FC

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Quad bike vandals doing doughnuts damage football pitches

Vandals caused damage to two pitches at Stowupland Falcons FC Picture: STUART HOWEL/STOWUPLAND FALCONS FC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Shocking number of crimes committed against Suffolk churches

Aldeburgh Church is part of the Alde Sandlings Benefice which Mark Lowther is the Rector for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Building industry Oscars highlight the best

Barratt Developments building site manager James Wells has won a regional Pride in the Job award from the NHBC for his work on the Walton Gate development in Felixstowe. Picture: STEVE BAKER

Suffolk church takes unusual step of renaming itself in honour of patron saint

A Hoxne church are changing their name to include St Edmund Picture: Andy Abbott

Cancelled bus route a danger to mental health, say village campaigners

The bus stop in Bramford where the number 89 bus no longer stops after changed to routes. Zac Norman (pictured) says it is also affected those in Sproughton, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ JAMES CARTLIDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists