Matchday Live: Ipswich back in action as Lambert's men visit Spotland for first time

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action when they visit Rochdale for the first time this evening - 7.45pm.

The Blues go into this game following a free weekend, in which they were supposed to take on Bury before they were removed from the league earlier this season.

They lost top spot to Wycombe at the weekend, but could reclaim it under the lights at Spotland.

"I think we've started games really well," Lambert said of his side this season. "I think we've been aggressive with the game, not physically but aggressive the way we play, and it's important to start really well.

"And every game we've started well we've gone on to win and I think that's an important thing. So we have to start well and if we do that hopefully we get another good result. But I'm really happy with our form at this moment."

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.