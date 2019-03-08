Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory at Rochdale

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at Rochdale this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Kept his place ahead of Tomas Holy and had a quiet first half. He fumbled a cross in the box but easily recovered, while he would have been relieved to see Callum Camps' shot fly by his left post. It was the same story in the second as the goalkeeper's main duties saw him act sharply off his line to snaffle a couple of attempted through-balls. 6

Gwion Edwards

Having stressed in the build-up to this game that he saw himself as a left winger, but was willing to play anywhere for the team, the Welshman was handed a start as a conventional right-back. He started well, with a neat header back to Norris and a couple of good forays forward, but was busy defensively as Rochdale targeted his right flank. He got himself in a mess as he looked to deal with a high ball which, in fairness, he had little chance of winning, and would have been grateful to see Callum Camps' shot blocked. It was his good ball into the box which led to Rowe's goal and, to his credit, he was much-improved in the second period despite a couple of shaky moments. 5

Luke Woolfenden

Started alongside Luke Chambers in the centre of defence and was a cool customer throughout. Swept up a couple of balls into the channels before hitting the post with a towering first-half header. He should have done better with a similar chance in the second period, but couldn't hit the target. Another good display from a solid, dependable performer as he got his head on a few late balls into the area. 7

Luke Chambers

It wasn't always pretty this evening, but the Ipswich Town skipper got the job done. Made a good block in the first period, getting Edwards out of jail, and coped well enough with the physical threat of Ian Henderson and the movement of Matty Done and Rekeil Pyke. Came into his own late on as he helped his side deal with a late rally from the hosts. 7

Luke Garbutt

His first sight of goal saw him thump the ball out of the ground but was then called on defensively as he deflected Rekeil Pyke's effort wide. Rattled the crossbar with what was almost the final kick of the first-half before having a low free-kick saved in the second. Had some testing moments defensively but was solid enough despite not always being perfectly positioned. 6

Cole Skuse

Having the old stager available this evening was a real plus for Lambert after he had been doubtful with a groin problem. His range of passing was the best on the field but he didn't look fully over the issues which had thrown his availability into doubt. That didn't stop him mopping up play or winning tackles when he needed to, though. 6

Jon Nolan

Was quiet in the first half and was forced deep for much of it, meaning he had little chance to connect with strikers Norwood or Jackson. But he was brighter in the second, using the ball well and looking to bring others into the game. 6

Danny Rowe

Got back to make a good tackle in the early minutes and looked up for this game from kick-off, after being handed a start. He began on the right but switched to the left after the break and it's from there he opened his account for the Blues as he cleverly nipped in to touch the ball past the goalkeeper following confusion in the box. He was direct, determined and durable throughout this game. A good display. 7

Alan Judge

Started the game wide on the left before switching to the right in the second period. Full of ideas but not always able to pull them off as he once again had to operate from wide. Had a thunderous shot saved after the break. It's a slow process but he's looking more and more like his old self. 6

Kayden Jackson

Ran throughout, looking to close down the Rochdale defenders whenever possible. Had few sights of goal before having a late effort stopped by Lynch, but showcased good composure throughout as he protected the ball well and looked to make his touches count. 6

James Norwood

A frustrating evening for the forward who saw little of the ball in dangerous areas in the first-half, which he spent largely grappling with experienced campaigner Paul McShane. He picked up a yellow card after pushing things just a little too far. Saw more of the ball in the second period, with some neat touches in the final third, and helped cause the confusion which led to the goal before being replaced. 6

Will Keane (for Norwood, 81)

On for the final 10 minutes and did well to chase a couple of balls down and make good blocks. n/a

Anthony Georgiou (for Rowe, 81)

Overlooked from the start once again but, like Keane, was given the final 10 minutes. Had some bright moments as Rochdale chased an equaliser and left space at the back. n/a

Andre Dozzell (for Judge, 88)

On to help see the game out. Kept the ball well enough before playing a superb pass for Jackson's late chance. Had to clear a ball late on with his head and, while it wasn't the most convincing, he did enough. n/a