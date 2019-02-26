Sunny

Rockets fly to victory as Ipswich put up a valiant fight

26 February, 2019 - 12:45
Susanna Rafiu splits the Reading defence Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Susanna Rafiu splits the Reading defence Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

Ipswich Women 56 Reading 63

The Reading defence was particularly stubborn and agressive as Esther Little found on many ocassions on Sunday Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Ipswich’s Senior Women put up a valiant fight, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to their second defeat in three games as Reading Rockets came to Suffolk for an early tip on Sunday, and left with an impressive 63-56 win.

Ipswich started the game in sluggish fashion, allowing their opponents to build a steady lead through the game’s first two periods, behind some dominant inside play and solid outside shooting. Ipswich simply couldn’t make a basket, and this was reflected as they only managed 25 points through two periods of play, while Reading looked in great shape holding a 40-25 advantage.

The third quarter saw Ipswich, clearly fired up, come out of the changing room a different team.

Their suffocating defence held Reading to just seven points in the period.

However, they still found baskets of their own hard to come by, scoring only 12 of their own. That being said, Ipswich took some momentum into the final quarter having brought the game to within ten points.

The fourth quarter was an exciting affair, with Harriet Welham putting on a show, scoring 14 personal points in the period, including three three-pointers as she brought the team back to tie the game.

However, having worked their way back into the game, Ipswich then made a series of unforced errors that allowed Reading to suddenly balloon the lead back up to nine. Ipswich battled again, bringing it back within five, but as time wound down Reading held on to take a huge win home with them. Final score, Ipswich 56 Reading 63.

“Reading deserve a ton of credit for the way they played today, they came here and got the job done,” said coach Nick Drane.

“I can’t believe that they are in the league position they are in – they are as good as anyone in this league.

“We didn’t get it going until mid-way through the third, and you just can’t do that at this level. We played the final 15 minutes with a chip on our shoulder, but we lost the game before that”.

Ipswich remain in fourth place in the division, with a record of 8-7. With three tough games remaining, in all likelihood, Ipswich will need to win two of them to stand any chance of securing the fourth seed for the play-offs.

The Suffolk side travel to Reading for the return fixture next weekend, before they travel to reigning champions Anglia Ruskin the following week, and they then round off their regular season at home to Southwark Pride on March 16 at Copleston.

It is also worth noting that Ipswich continue to play without the services of GB Junior International, Cameron Taylor-Willis. IBC have played a total of two games all season with a full roster.

