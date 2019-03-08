Seasiders' season finishes with a whimper

Seasiders' Darren Mills (foreground) restored some hope in the 69th minute; bundling in the ball with his chest after Kye Ruel's ( background) strike hit the post. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Bostik North Romford 3 Felixstowe & Walton United 1 There is an air of real disappointment around the club at Felixstowe & Walton at present, writes Barry Grossmith.

To finish the season with four defeats, two of those coming against both the relegated sides, leaving the Seasiders with a bottom half finish, is not something to be celebrated.

It's true, given a wider perspective, a mid-table finish and a Suffolk FA Premier Cup Final appearance is a decent return in their first season in the Bostik North, but to concede 12 goals, while netting just twice in those four games mentioned, leaves boss Ian Watson and assistant Danny Bloomfield with work to do over the summer months.

Felixstowe made a total of seven changes for this game but six of the seven incoming were regular first team players with plenty of games under their belt at this level.

The other change in personnel saw keeper Jack Spurling unavailable and missing his only game of the season with goalkeeping coach and former player Gary Hammond making an appearance between the sticks.

Seasiders goalkeeping coach Gary Hammond made an appearance between the sticks against Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Seasiders goalkeeping coach Gary Hammond made an appearance between the sticks against Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

You may also want to watch:

Hammond, called into action in the very first minute of the game, was forced to make a clearance which would have quelled any nerves that may possibly have been around.

None of Romford's three goals could be blamed on Hammond.

The Boro's first, a flick-on header from Craig Jeakins, came straight after the break, with Joseph Chidyausiku extending the lead on 63 minutes.

Jordan Matthews (red) went close with this effort in the second half for the Seasiders at Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Jordan Matthews (red) went close with this effort in the second half for the Seasiders at Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Darren Mills netted from close range for Felixstowe five minutes later but things were pretty much wrapped up when Jimmy Cox made it three with 15 minutes remaining.

Hammond, talking after the game, said: “First half we dominated possession but not in the final third. We didn't force their keeper to make a save.

“With the ball we looked very good, but we needed that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch. Hopefully we'll put things right before the cup final against Leiston on the 8th of May.”

Finishing on a realistic note, the Seasiders were never in a relegation scrap this season and have played some decent football, but there is clearly work to do.