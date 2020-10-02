Speedway podcast: Rory Schlein.... ‘Adventures of the Roo Boy!’ including what it’s like being British Champion

Rory Schlein.... 2020 British Champion Archant

New British Champion, RORY SCHLEIN joins MIKE BACON for the latest in a series of speedway podcasts.

In this one-hour special podcast, 2020 British Champion RORY SCHLEIN chats to MIKE BACON about his speedway career - the highs, the lows and the very dark days.

- Growing up in the Northern Territory

- Why he got the name ‘Roo Boy’

- The shock of his first racing in the UK

- Coventry at the treble

- My hardest opponents

- The darks days when I thought it was all over

- One of my happiest seasons

- Police escorts to meetings!

- Being British Champion

- My biggest regret

- Family, the future for me, the future for speedway

And much, much more.

Listen to Rory talk with passion about the sport he loves so much.

A fantastic listen to a fascinating rider who came to Britain in 2001 to follows his dreams.... dreams and joys he indeed found.

