E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ross Meets #1: Ex-Town star Tanner on THAT goal at Liverpool, his drugs ban and his Ipswich career

25 February, 2020 - 12:00
Former Town midfielder Adam Tanner sat down with Ross Halls to speak about that Liverpool goal, his drugs ban and much more

Former Town midfielder Adam Tanner sat down with Ross Halls to speak about that Liverpool goal, his drugs ban and much more

Archant

In the first of a new series, Ross Halls sits down with former Town star Adam Tanner to talk about his life and times at Portman Road.

Ex-Blues midfielder Tanner discusses his journey to Town, cleaning first team players' boots, his respect for John Lyall, making his debut and scoring that goal in Ipswich's famous win against Liverpool at Anfield.

MORE: Super computer says Ipswich Town have a one in four shot at making the play-offs now

As well as the highs, there were lows too - and Tanner also talks candidly about his drugs ban for cocaine use, plus the aftermath of the infamous 9-0 defeat at Manchester United.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Forget promotion - could relegation be a genuine possibility next season?

There's plenty more to enjoy too, from Tanner's recollections of the aura of the first team dressing room, to the key lesson George Graham taught him, his life after Town and what he's doing now.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Struggling hospital’s bill for medical mistakes 10 times higher than last year

From left to right: Pippa Travis-Williams with son Henry, who died aged 21, the headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Bottom left: Lucy Wheatley, daughter of Sheila Coley who died at the West Suffolk Hospital, shown bottom right Pictures: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Chance of snow and sleet in Suffolk on Thursday

Snow could be coming to Suffolk on Thursday morning Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Bishop adopts beehive for Lent as top clergy goes green

Bishop of Dunwich Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison is taking a bee keeping course as part of Lent Challenge 2020 Picture: SUZIE HARRISON

Should the BBC be a subscription service?

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve. High profile drama series will be made under a subscription service but what about children's programmes? Photo: PA/BBC
Drive 24