Video

Ross Meets #1: Ex-Town star Tanner on THAT goal at Liverpool, his drugs ban and his Ipswich career

Former Town midfielder Adam Tanner sat down with Ross Halls to speak about that Liverpool goal, his drugs ban and much more Archant

In the first of a new series, Ross Halls sits down with former Town star Adam Tanner to talk about his life and times at Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ex-Blues midfielder Tanner discusses his journey to Town, cleaning first team players' boots, his respect for John Lyall, making his debut and scoring that goal in Ipswich's famous win against Liverpool at Anfield.

MORE: Super computer says Ipswich Town have a one in four shot at making the play-offs now

As well as the highs, there were lows too - and Tanner also talks candidly about his drugs ban for cocaine use, plus the aftermath of the infamous 9-0 defeat at Manchester United.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Forget promotion - could relegation be a genuine possibility next season?

There's plenty more to enjoy too, from Tanner's recollections of the aura of the first team dressing room, to the key lesson George Graham taught him, his life after Town and what he's doing now.