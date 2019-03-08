Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is weighing up a deadline day bid for Ipswich Town right-back Josh Emmanuel.

Emmanuel was named the Millers' Young Player of the Year following a season-long loan spell consisting of 37 starts in 2017/18. The South Yorkshire side earned League One promotion via the play-offs.

The 22-year-old saw a less fruitful third-tier loan spell at Shrewsbury cut short midway through last season though and now, in the final year of his deal, finds himself well down the pecking order at Town following the arrival of Kane Vincent-Young.

"I think I might have enough cover really," said Warne, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, when asked if he might turn to Emmanuel before tomorrow's 5pm deadline.

"Although I'm not saying it's not possible.

"We made contact with Ipswich over the summer about Josh but they wanted to keep him in. I think he's, like, fourth choice at Ipswich now though.

"He might become available but, as I sit here now, I don't think it will happen.

"But if I was to bring in a right-back, Josh would be high on my list."

Following the recent additions of Vincent-Young, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane, Town now have a bumper first team squad of 32 players.

Lambert hasn't ruled out further additions ahead of the window shutting, but exits - for the likes of fringe players such as Emmanuel, Corrie Ndaba and Jordan Roberts - looks more likely.

Town will still be able to loan players to non-league clubs beyond tomorrow.

"I don't know," said Lambert, when asked if there would be any transfer activity. "We'll have a look and see if anything comes up. I'm pretty sure things will fly in (offers for Town players and players being offered to Town) and then it's up to us. You can never rule anything out."

The Blues face Tottenham Under-23s in their opening EFL Trophy group game, at Portman Road, tomorrow night then have a 10-day wait until the visit of Doncaster. That's down to the fact they decided to postpone next weekend's scheduled trip to Rochdale due to international call-ups.

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD (32)

Holy, Norris; Vincent-Young, Donacien, Emmanuel; Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Wilson, Ndaba; Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Huws, Bishop, Dozzell, El Mizouni; Judge, Edwards, Georgiou, Garbutt, Rowe, Lankester, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Keane, Sears, Roberts.