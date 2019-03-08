E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

PUBLISHED: 16:23 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 01 September 2019

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is weighing up a deadline day bid for Ipswich Town right-back Josh Emmanuel.

Josh Emmanuel was a big hit for Rotherham during a loan spell. Photo: PAJosh Emmanuel was a big hit for Rotherham during a loan spell. Photo: PA

Emmanuel was named the Millers' Young Player of the Year following a season-long loan spell consisting of 37 starts in 2017/18. The South Yorkshire side earned League One promotion via the play-offs.

The 22-year-old saw a less fruitful third-tier loan spell at Shrewsbury cut short midway through last season though and now, in the final year of his deal, finds himself well down the pecking order at Town following the arrival of Kane Vincent-Young.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough - Ipswich Town have best squad in League One

"I think I might have enough cover really," said Warne, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, when asked if he might turn to Emmanuel before tomorrow's 5pm deadline.

"Although I'm not saying it's not possible.

"We made contact with Ipswich over the summer about Josh but they wanted to keep him in. I think he's, like, fourth choice at Ipswich now though.

"He might become available but, as I sit here now, I don't think it will happen.

"But if I was to bring in a right-back, Josh would be high on my list."

MORE: 'I like to think we've given the fans the club back' - Lambert on 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

Following the recent additions of Vincent-Young, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane, Town now have a bumper first team squad of 32 players.

Lambert hasn't ruled out further additions ahead of the window shutting, but exits - for the likes of fringe players such as Emmanuel, Corrie Ndaba and Jordan Roberts - looks more likely.

Town will still be able to loan players to non-league clubs beyond tomorrow.

"I don't know," said Lambert, when asked if there would be any transfer activity. "We'll have a look and see if anything comes up. I'm pretty sure things will fly in (offers for Town players and players being offered to Town) and then it's up to us. You can never rule anything out."

The Blues face Tottenham Under-23s in their opening EFL Trophy group game, at Portman Road, tomorrow night then have a 10-day wait until the visit of Doncaster. That's down to the fact they decided to postpone next weekend's scheduled trip to Rochdale due to international call-ups.

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD (32)

Holy, Norris; Vincent-Young, Donacien, Emmanuel; Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Wilson, Ndaba; Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Huws, Bishop, Dozzell, El Mizouni; Judge, Edwards, Georgiou, Garbutt, Rowe, Lankester, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Keane, Sears, Roberts.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

AFC Sudbury win seven-goal thriller against Romford

AFC Sudbury's Liam Bennett (yellow) who once again impressed in the 4-3 win over Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Ingram on target as Marketmen claim fine victory at Hednesford

Luke Ingram scores what proved to be the only goal of the game in Needham Market's 1-0 win at Hednesford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Suffolk F1 driver takes biggest result yet at Belgian GP

It was a successful first race weekend for Alex Albon with his new team Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists